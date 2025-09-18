Nothing is the latest manufacturer to announce its Android 16 update , arriving as Nothing OS 4.0. The startup describes it as its most refined release yet, packed with new features and usability improvements. The rollout begins as a beta for select smartphone models. Here's everything you need to know.

More Minimalistic UI

While the familiar layout with monochrome tones and dot matrix accents remains, Nothing OS 4.0 introduces a cleaner, more polished interface. The most noticeable visual changes appear on the lock screen and quick settings panel, which now feature updated fonts and a redesigned clock style for an "extra" minimal look.

As for quick settings, it gets a modern refresh with new app icon shapes, widgets, and expanded customization options inspired by native Android 16.

Nothing OS 4.0 introduces a cleaner lock screen, home screen, and quick settings. / © Nothing

Dark mode also sees an upgrade with the introduction of Extra Dark mode. This applies deeper hues across apps and system elements to reduce eye strain and improve power efficiency.

New Camera and Faster App Responses

Multitasking gets a boost with the floating widget now supporting two apps at once. The native camera app receives a refreshed UI, new controls, and updated presets. The gallery has also been enhanced for improved search functionality and better organization.

The update enhances the lock screen and always-on display, making both more responsive. Overall, Nothing claims that OS 4.0 delivers faster, smoother, and more stable app performance compared to Nothing OS 3.0.

AI Usage Transparency

Nothing introduces a new AI usage dashboard, integrated into the Essential Space. It tracks usage statistics for models such as ChatGPT-40, Flash, and Whisper, displaying daily and weekly activity, along with total time spent. AI features are now more transparent, with pop-up notifications and status indicators to keep users informed.

Which Nothing and CMF Phones Are Eligible?

Nothing plans to launch OS 4.0 through a beta program starting soon, though specific device eligibility remains unclear.

Based on Nothing’s typical software policy, all current devices except the Nothing Phone (1) are expected to receive the update. The Phone (3) is likely to be first in line, while the Phone (1) has been confirmed to remain on OS 3.0 as its final major update.

Model Announced update date Distribution start Phone (3) TBC Phone (3a) Pro TBC Phone (3a) TBC Phone (2a) Plus TBC Phone (2a) TBC CMF Phone 2 Pro TBC CMF Phone 1 TBC

Are you planning to join the Nothing OS 4.0 beta with your Nothing or CMF device? Which features are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments.