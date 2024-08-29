Samsung's Galaxy tablet lineup is headlined by the flagship Galaxy Tab S9, but savvy tablet buyers should also consider the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. As part of the upcoming Labor Day sales, Amazon has listed the base configuration of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE back to $349, down from its original price of $449 by $100.

While it's not the all-time lowest price, it's a compelling deal. The $20 difference from the best price we've seen makes it an attractive option. The deal applies to the three color variants of the tablet including the classic graphite and the new mint finish.

Why you should buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (review) strikes a balance between features and cost, making it an excellent choice for casual users, especially at its current deal. Remember that you'll also get an S Pen here, further spicing up the deal.

Samsung's Fan Edition tablet was launched last year, and the Koreans give it major hardware upgrades including a new Exynos 1380 SoC that offers plenty of horses for extensive and basic tasks. The chipset is also more efficient than before, resulting in a solid battery life for the tablet that lasts a few days on a single charge.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (right) have clear size differences. / © nextpit

It also features a bright and spacious 10.9-inch display, great for consuming Netflix TV series or movies. The panel's refresh rate has also been improved from the predecessor, which is now faster at 90 Hz. The dual stereo speakers on the tablet output loud and clear sound. There's a reliable 12 MP ultrawide selfie camera and a primary 8 MP shooter that records 4K video.

At the same time, its lightweight metal build and thin profile don't strain your hands when reading e-books or long web browsing sessions. Similar to the pricier Galaxy Tab S9, it is also IP68 dust and water-resistance certified, meaning it can withstand the usual splashes or even a quick trip to the pool.

