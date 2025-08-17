The OnePlus Pad 3 is a powerful Android tablet that can rival or even beat Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S10 in many areas. And right now, it is on sale with a sweet $50 discount at Amazon and the OnePlus store, dropping it to $649 from $699. This is the lowest price we've seen for the beastly tablet.

You can pick it up in Storm Blue, which comes with a generous 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. If you order from OnePlus, you can get a free Stylo 2 stylus valued at $99 for a total saving of $149.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Pad 3

Why the OnePlus Pad 3 Is a Favorite High-End Android Tablet

The OnePlus Pad 3 is more of a grand refresh than an iterative one from the Pad 2 (review) and it's considerably the best Android tablet for raw power. It improves on the premium specs, which means it will last a long time before you notice the performance slows down. With this setup, it's a worthwhile purchase over the pricier Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra.

However, if you're coming from a OnePlus Pad 2 or even the original Pad and are still happy with the performance, there's no need to upgrade. But if you're deciding between the Pad 3 and Pad 2, there's now a good reason to put your money on the former.

OnePlus Pad 3 can be paired with the official keyboard accessory for a laptop-like setup. / © OnePlus

Primarily, the hardware of the Pad 3 is headlined by the 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, making it the first Android tablet to feature the flagship mobile silicon. The chip performs impressively in benchmarks, delivering up to a 43% boost, while actual everyday tasks, like running up to three apps, feel very stable and fast.

The battery life is also not compromised despite the added oomph. You should get a full day of use in modest settings mixed with gaming. Even more impressive is the faster charging rating at 80 watts, easily refilling the large 12,140 mAh battery in just over an hour.

Beyond the chip, the OnePlus Pad 3 has a roomier 13.2-inch IPS LCD screen in a boxy 7:5 aspect ratio for streaming, multitasking, or canvas. The panel is bigger than before and features a 144 Hz refresh rate. It supports the new Stylo 2 for drawing or sketching. All of this is in a very slim sub-6mm and lightweight chassis, and you can pair an official keyboard for a laptop-like workstation.

If you want this speed and a bigger screen, you won't go wrong with the OnePlus Pad 3. Do you plan on upgrading to it? Tell us in the comments.