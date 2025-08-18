Even after a couple of years from launch, the Beats Studio Pro remain some of the best ANC headphones , serving as a great alternative to the likes of AirPods Max and the Sony WH-1000XM series. Right now, they're even more accessible with a massive discount at Amazon. The headphones are back to $179, which is their second-best price.

That's a pretty huge drop from the regular price of $349, saving you $170 or almost 50% off. The retailer lists all standard colorways of the headphones, including Black, Navy Blue, Dune, Matte White, and Deep Brown.

Why We Recommend the Beats Studio Pro (2023)?

Apple's Beats Studio Pro are our top choice for both iPhone and Android users for wireless over-ear headphones that are on the spectrum of high-end but affordable. This saving makes them an even more worthwhile investment.

The Beats Studio Pro arrived at the end of 2023, bringing an improved design and beefier sound than their predecessors. The internals have been redesigned to offer cleaner sound with minimal distortion. In general, they have a punchy output that emphasizes lower frequencies or bass, but you can tweak the equalizer for a more balanced sound or select from different pre-defined profiles. You can also enjoy lossless listening through a wired USB-C connection.

Apple's Beats Studio Pro (2023) features lossless audio via USB-C. / © Beats by Dr Dre

They've integrated ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) as well, which performs reliably in suppressing ambient noise, including conversations or traffic. However, the headphones already provide good passive isolation with their over-ear design. If you're the opposite, you can enable transparency mode.

Beats Studio Pro also supports Spatial Audio with head tracking, a feature that works with Apple devices. They support Google's Fast Pair, seamless switching, and Find My Device, while iPhones get Siri and over-the-air updates. Not only are the headphones a cheaper alternative to the AirPods Max (review), but they also have a better battery life. They last up to 40 hours between charges with ANC off, or 24 hours with ANC on. And there's fast charging to fill up the battery rapidly.

Are you looking to buy the Beats Studio Pro over the AirPods Max now that they're more affordable? We want to hear your plans.