The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is considered as the best Samsung Android tablet for most people, and right now it is on sale for a new record-low at Amazon and Best Buy. You can pick up the tablet with an S Pen for $429, which saves you $70 off the regular price of $499.

You'll also find the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with a cover case for $99 less than the regular $639 price, dropping it to $540. All colors of the mid-range Samsung tablets are on sale here, including the new Blue in a lighter shade.

Who Needs the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE?

We're big fans of Samsung tablets, including the latest Galaxy Tab S10 FE. It was introduced a few months ago and is considerably a modest upgrade from the previous generation. However, it's a more recommended choice for those who are coming from a much older Galaxy Tab or who want a tablet with native stylus support.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a slim but lightweight profile, which makes it manageable when you hold it with one hand while the other hand is occupied by an S Pen. It's certified with IP68 dust and water resistance as well, so it should survive a quick dip in a pool or rain.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and Tab S10 FE come with an S Pen. / © Samsung

While it hasn't transitioned to AMOLED yet, it has a sharp and bright 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display supports Samsung's active stylus, which is bundled with the tablet, and it's scratch-resistant. There's a new larger 13 MP camera that comes with new AI capabilities like Best Face, courtesy of One UI 6.1. The front-facing camera can now record 4K video for sharper conferences.

Internally, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is powered by a new Exynos 1580 SoC, which is more efficient and faster. Everyday tasks feel smooth and stable, and we liked that the new GPU is much better at handling graphics-intensive tasks like gaming.

The mid-range tablet also stands out in battery life, easily lasting a full day with combined usage, including streaming and document management. But this extends for two to three days for lighter loads. There's fast charging of 45 watts.

Are you in the hunt for a new tablet? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE?