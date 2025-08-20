If you're on the hunt for a flagship Android smartphone without a huge price tag, OnePlus devices are among the top choices. The OnePlus 13R, in particular, is the lower-cost model of the standard OnePlus 13. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon for $100 less, dropping the device to $499 from $599.

The deal applies to the unlocked base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. You can pick it up in either Astral Trail or Nebula Noir (black).

Affiliate offer OnePlus 13R

Why Buy the OnePlus 13R?

The OnePlus 13R (review) was introduced at the start of the year as a budget-friendly take on the flagship OnePlus 13. A few features and specifications were scaled back to lower its price. But in general, the device is still a compelling option for those who want to experience flagship performance, a large and beautiful display, and reliable rear cameras.

The device resembles the OnePlus 13 in design, though a few accents and touches differ. For example, it has an aluminum build instead of the glass back of the pricier model. But overall, the 13R feels sleek and premium.

The 13R has a lower IP65 dust and water resistance, which is rated for splashes and not for higher-pressure water or rain. Regardless, it should withstand the usual wear and tear of everyday use, and there's a durable Gorilla Glass 7i that protects its very bright 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 13R finally adds a proper telephoto lens to the main camera. / © nextpit

The OnePlus 13R is powered by the previous flagship mobile Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC instead of the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, the difference in speed in real-life use should be hard to notice. The device feels very snappy and can manage any task you throw at it, and there's a generous amount of memory for stable multitasking.

It drops the larger ultrawide camera for an 8 MP ultrawide, but the rest of the imaging setup is still impressive with a 50 MP main and 50 MP 2x telephoto. These cameras capture fantastic photos and videos, with a great amount of detail. The colors are vibrant but well-balanced and do not look overly punchy.

The OnePlus 13R has a 6,000 mAh Silicone Carbide battery, which is usually larger than many smartphones. This gives a long endurance of about two days between charges with modest settings. Charging is also fast, thanks to 80 watts wired charging. You're only missing wireless charging, but that's part of the reason it's cheaper.

Would you consider buying the OnePlus 13R instead of a mid-range smartphone? Tell us your plans.