Samsung's Waterproof Galaxy Tab S9 FE Falls to a New Low at $379

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE was among those first Galaxy tablet entries that are IP68 certified. So if you're in for the market for a budget Android tablet that gets extra robust features, the slab is now on sale on Amazon with up to $70 off, putting them at a new record low price.

Both the 128 GB and 256 GB variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE are $70 cheaper than their usual prices. Meaning, you can buy the base at $379 (16 percent off) while one with the double storage falls to $449. And keep in mind that only the mint and silver colorways are covered by this sale.

Why the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a worthy tablet purchase

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ (review) just a couple of months ago. The duo comes with a refined metal design and supercharged specs that make them a solid upgrade from its predecessor. In terms of difference, the vanilla and Plus models are only deviated by the display size, camera, and battery, so the experience is relatively comparable for both.

As for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, it features a high-res 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The latter is a welcome step up as the previous model was limited to 60 Hz. At the same time, it adds water and dust protection, withstanding pressure equivalent to 1.5 meters of depth. There is also a water-resistant S Pen bundled with the slab.

To charge the S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Plus), place it on the back spot where it magnetically attaches to the tablet. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. This is not the flagship silicon, but it outputs more than decent performance when multitasking and can support gaming triple-A titles.

Paired with the chip is a large 8000 mAh battery cell and 45 watts charging speed. From a single full charge, the tablet can last more than a couple of days with combined usage, which is phenomenal for its size. Lastly, the imaging is handled by an 8 MP rear camera and an improved 12 MP ultrawide at the front.

Would you think waterproofing is an essential feature in tablets? Are you intending to buy the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at its new best price? Share with us in the comments if you want to see more Galaxy deals.