Only a Few Days Left: Get These Apps for Free Now

Users can currently get several apps for Android and iOS that are usually paid for free. And forever. However, the deals are only valid for a short time. Those interested need to be quick.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Colorzzle (0.89 euros ) - This game is an easy-to-understand puzzle that relies entirely on color combinations. If you mix yellow with green, for example, you get a light green tone. Exactly this shade is then needed to solve the task. The game impresses with its simplicity and is ideal for relaxed game rounds in between (4.3 stars, 5,440 ratings)

Stick - Remote Control TV Pro ($2.79) - If a smartphone has a built-in infrared LED, you can use it to control practically any TV. If this function is missing, there is still an option, but this time via Wi-Fi, which in turn only works with internet-enabled Smart TVs. You also need a suitable app like the one shown here (3.9 stars, 937 ratings)

Spelling Test & Practice PRO ($1.49) - This app teaches children - and adults if they wish - how to spell correctly in English. It is based on a consistent gamification concept with limited lives, evaluations, and ranking lists. Those looking for an additional challenge can also prove themselves in time mode (3.9 stars, 179 ratings)

Volume Scheduler ($0.69) - Anyone who has ever had their cell phone ring embarrassingly loud on a crowded train will find this app useful. It allows you to set the volume according to fixed schedules: only discreetly at night, clearly audible in the morning and evening, and completely silent during work. These and other options can be conveniently set in the application (3.8 stars, 1,100 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Wind Wings (Premium) ($0.99 ) - Anyone who gets nostalgic at the thought of classic arcade games will make the right choice with this app. This is especially true for those who used to play titles like Space Invaders. However, there is one major difference: the modern game offers a fully-fledged storyline. (5.0 stars, 12 ratings)

Dumb Phone ($3.99) - This app is a slim launcher for the iPhone. It helps users reduce their screen time. The trick: The home screen deliberately remains empty. At the same time, the application allows a wide range of personalization options. Notifications can be deactivated as desired, while the most important selected apps are displayed in a reduced text view. (4.1 stars, 32 ratings)

Math Central ($0.99) - Even if the app icon looks like a calculator at first glance, it is actually a clever tool for checking and expanding math skills. The tasks set are randomly generated, and their variety ensures that there is no repetition (no reviews).

Dog Guide 2 PRO ($1.99) - Anyone who wants to find the ideal dog or expand their knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.