Hot topics

WhatsApp’s New Update Is One Step Closer to Ending Your Phone App

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
WhatsApp start a call voicemail feature
© Jade Bryan for nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Calling has become a core feature in WhatsApp, but since its introduction, it has evolved very little. Aside from messaging and video calls, it has remained a basic communication tool. Now, Meta appears to be preparing a long-awaited upgrade, with voicemail-style messages and call reminders spotted in the latest beta version.

Presently, WhatsApp calling is as simple as it gets. You pick a contact, place a call, and hope they are online and willing to answer. If they miss or ignore the call, you are left with a plain "no answer" prompt.

Leave Your Message After You Hear the Beep

Meta is now integrating a voicemail-style feature that resembles what you would find in a traditional phone app or dialer. Users will be able to leave a voice message when a recipient does not answer the call.

In WhatsApp Beta 2.25.23.21 for Android, some users are starting to see a new overlay screen when a call goes unanswered. The screen presents three options: Cancel, Record voice message, and Call again. Tapping Record launches the voice recording function, allowing you to explain why you called and send the message for the contact to hear later.

Meanwhile, Cancel returns you to the previous chat screen, while Call again simply redials the contact.

Two smartphone screens showing a WhatsApp call interface with 'WBI' and 'No answer' messages.
A voicemail-like feature is being tested on WhatsApp beta for Android. / © WABetaInfo

This voicemail-style feature is similar to manually recording a voice message in a chat, but the new shortcut removes extra steps and makes the interaction smoother.

The feature is not yet available in the iOS version of WhatsApp beta, but we believe it could be added soon for testing purposes.

Call Reminder Feature

In addition to voicemail, Meta is also working on a reminder feature for calls. If a call is unanswered, you will be able to set a time to remind yourself to call the contact again. It is still unclear how this will work alongside the voice message option once both features go live.

Meta is clearly enhancing WhatsApp’s calling experience by adding familiar tools from traditional dialers. That makes sense, considering millions of users rely on WhatsApp for voice calls every day.

Both features are currently available in beta. There is no word yet on when they will roll out to the public version.

What do you think of these updates? Are they useful additions or just nice-to-haves? Share your thoughts in the comments

Source: WABetaInfo

The best VPN services compared and tested

  Sponsored Editor's Choice              
  SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name SurfShark* CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy*
nextpit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.49 to $12.95 $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options*
Name SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing