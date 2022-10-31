Crazy Samsung deal: The Galaxy Tab S8 is 24% cheaper today!

No tricks just treats. Samsung is bringing back a great Galaxy Tab S8 deal this Halloween. The premium Android Galaxy tablet that was launched in March is now discounted to $535 or about 24 percent off its original $700 price at Amazon. This offer is good until the stocks last, so you'd better act fast to not miss these massive savings.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is 24% off at Amazon.

This makes the 128GB variant down to $535 or $165 cheaper than its original price.

The deal will run until supply lasts.

The Android-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 listed is for the Wi-Fi model with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. It's a $165 savings for the base model or $180 for the bigger storage option that usually retails for $780, which is surprisingly down to $600 right now. If you want to beef up the memory, the pair supports up to 1TB microSD card expansion.

Amazon notes to order soon since the deal will run while there's supply available. As for the cheapest model, more than a dozen are left and it could be back to $700 anytime soon. But we have you covered, as we have a few offers running on our deals page.

Why the Galaxy Tab S8 is one of the most recommended tablets to own

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is liked by many because of the high-resolution display and long battery life. In short, it's an entertainment and productivity powerhouse. More than that, the company is throwing a free stylus or S-pen with every purchase of the slab which is usually at a separate cost on other alternatives.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is also powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with a 13 MP dual camera. There is also a reliable 12 MP ultrawide selfie sensor. Both setups can shoot sharp 4K videos. In addition, four AKG-tuned speakers are found on the tab.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 line up shares Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chip / © NextPit

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity means the Galaxy Tab S8 is futureproofed. The latest wireless network standard could support double the speed of the previous version. Lastly, it is less prone to interference than older generations and the crowded 2.4 and 5 GHz bands.

Do you think the Galaxy Tab S8 is worth it for this price? Let us know if you want to see more offers like this.