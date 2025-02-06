Good news for anyone shopping for a high-end Android tablet during this early Valentine's Day sale. Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (512 GB) by $285 (26%), bringing it down to $834, the lowest price we've seen this year.

This deal significantly undercuts other retailers. For instance, Best Buy currently offers the same variant for $969 after a $150 discount. Additionally, the offer applies to the silver colorway and includes a waterproof S Pen at no extra cost.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Is a Top Workhorse Tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (review) launched in October last year, alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. While its improvements over its predecessor are modest, this latest discount makes it a compelling option for those seeking a large, sleek, and powerful tablet.

At the front, the Tab S10+ boasts a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1752 × 2800 resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. It retains its IP68-rated dust and water resistance, making it one of the most durable tablets on the market. Additionally, Samsung has refined its armor aluminum build, making it lighter and thinner than before while still maintaining robust protection. The included S Pen is also IP68-certified, ensuring added durability.

One UI 6.1.1 came preinstalled with Android 14. / © nextpit

In our tests, we were impressed by the loud and rich quad-stereo speakers, making it an excellent choice for media consumption. The dual-camera setup at the back consists of a 13 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens, providing reliable photography and scanning capabilities.

Samsung has switched from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset, delivering faster processing speeds and improved graphics performance. This ensures smooth performance, even for power-intensive tasks and new Galaxy AI features.

The tablet runs on Android 14 with One UI 6 and is expected to be updated to One UI 7 (see other Galaxy devices that would be updated to Android 15). Samsung’s software enhancements, including DeX mode for a laptop-like experience, further boost its productivity potential.

Battery life is another strong point, with its 10,090 mAh capacity providing more than enough runtime for daily use. Plus, 45W fast charging ensures quick refueling, minimizing downtime.

Are you planning to grab this Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ deal? Let us know in the comments!