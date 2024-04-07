Hot topics

Samsung's 4-Pack Galaxy SmartTag 2 is On Sale with 27% Off Today

nextpit Samsung SmartTag2 Radar
© nextpit
If you want to secure your belongings with a Bluetooth smart tracker, now's the time to do so. Samsung's latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 that is compatible with Galaxy phones is heavily discounted on Amazon right now. The set of four is only listed for $72.93, which is down $27 (27 percent) than the normal listing.

At the current price, you're only $18 each Galaxy SmartTag 2 compared to the single option that usually cost $29. And with the 4-pack you get to get two blacks and two whites variants.

Why Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 is recommended 

The second gen. Galaxy SmartTag (review) received plenty of upgrades coming from the first Samsung Galaxy smart tracker. One of those most notable improvements is the UWB chipset for precise location tracking. This also provides guided navigation in augmented reality view when using with UWB-enabled Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 is also been redesigned that features a larger keyhole ring, and with this you don't need to pair it with a case. In addition, it has still the same solid and compact built while keeping the IP67 dust and water resistance and loud built-in speaker.

Screenshots showing the augmented reality (AR) feature to locate a SmartTag 2 object tracker
Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2's augmented reality is a nice bonus over the regular UWB location feature. / © nextpit

You can easily replace the CR2032 battery of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 with its new design. However, you won't be minding that frequently as the tag is rated with up to 700 days of battery life, which translate to almost 2 years of use.

Remember that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 works with Samsung handsets, but with Google releasing the Android Find My Device network soon, the compatibility of the tag might be expanded.

How would you use the Galaxy SmartTag 2? Which objects are you tagging with it? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

