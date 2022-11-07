Black Friday warm-up: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is down bigtime at $899

Black Friday is still a few weeks ahead. However, Samsung is already running a massive sale on the Galaxy S22 Ultra . The latest Amazon deal slashes $300 off the price of the premium smartphone, which puts the Galaxy S22 Ultra back to one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra variants are massively discounted on Amazon.

The 8/128GB option is back at an insanely low price of $899 down $300 from $1200.

The 12GB variant with bigger storage retails at $999 right now.

We can't think of any flagship Android handset that is more popular than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. That's why if you're planning to get on board the Galaxy team, Samsung's $899 offer for the 8/128GB model is a deal worth looking at. Luckily, the 12/256GB option is also discounted to $999 or 23% off from the $1300 original price.

Why choose the Galaxy S22 Ultra

The 'Ultra' moniker is synonymous with having the best features on a Galaxy S lineup. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a super bright and sharp dynamic AMOLED display along with an armor aluminum frame and waterproofing. More importantly, it's the only entry from the series that features an S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen stylus for writing / © NextPit

Aside from the very high-end build, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a huge 108 MP main camera paired with 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide snappers. Even the 40 MP selfie shooter is more than the current smartphone standard.

Powering the device is an efficient and speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and an ample 5000 mAh battery that ensures more than a day of battery life. Both wireless charging and fast charging are also supported.

Since Samsung is known to have the longest Android software support among other major brands, owning the Galaxy S22 Ultra becomes practical. And for the crazy $899 price, we just don't think you should hesitate to buy one.

Do you think this deal increases the chance of you owning a Galaxy S smartphone? Also, let us know if you'd love to hear more promos like this.