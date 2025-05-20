FBI Warns: Many Users Should Replace Their Routers

If you are reading this, chances are you are using a network router, there is hardly a household without a router. Tens of millions are currently in use. Now the FBI is sounding the alarm and calling on consumers to replace their compromised equipment.

It is widely known among the general public that not only the home computer but also the smartphone should be protected on the Internet. After all, sensitive information can be found on both devices—from contacts, messages, and pictures to login information and banking access. However, very few people are likely to think of other devices connected to the internet in this context. First and foremost: the router. And this can become a problem.

FBI warns against old routers

Unlike a smartphone or computer, a router cannot simply be protected by an antivirus. This makes it all the more important for manufacturers to roll out security updates to close security gaps. After all, there is no such thing as a device that is connected to the internet and yet absolutely secure. On the other hand, security updates cost time and money. This means that they are only distributed for a certain period of time. At some point, they come to an end and the devices become vulnerable.

The FBI is currently warning of this. According to the report, cybercriminals would use security vulnerabilities in "expired" routers to install malware and integrate them into their botnet. They can then be used to launch coordinated attacks on third parties, for example.

Alternatively, the perpetrators sell their access to the routers on the darknet—so that they can serve as proxy servers. The perpetrators' internet connection is routed via cracked routers, making it more difficult to trace. The bottom line is that cyber criminals cover their tracks in this way. On the other hand, affected routers are involved in criminal activities.

According to information from the FBI, routers from the US manufacturer Linksys are particularly at risk. The affected models include: E1200, E2500, E1000, E4200, E1500, E3000, E3200, WRT320N, E1550, WRT610N, M10 and WRT310N. Consumers with other routers should also make sure that they continue to receive security updates.

What should Internet users do?

Routers that are connected to the Internet are affected. On the other hand, remote access must be switched on. Password protection seems to be of little use, however, as criminals can probably overcome it. The users themselves are unaware of this.

The FBI recommends replacing routers that no longer have security updates and are therefore potentially compromised with newer models. Alternatively, remote access should at least be deactivated and the device restarted.