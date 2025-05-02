If you're considering a mid-range Android smartphone with AI features, Samsung's newly launched Galaxy A series is currently on sale, including the Galaxy A36 5G. The unlocked model with the base configuration is discounted by $40 or 15% on Amazon, marking its biggest price reduction yet.

The deal applies to the Black Galaxy A36 5G, but you can also pick up the Lavender color option with the same memory configuration for $50 less than the usual price, which is still a significant saving.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G For?

The Galaxy A36 is the middle entry in Samsung's 2025 mid-range lineup, positioned between the Galaxy A26 and Galaxy A56. Priced under $400, it's an ideal choice for those seeking a device with a balanced combination of value and features. This current deal makes it an even more worthwhile option for those upgrading from older models.

One of the upgrades in this device is the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. This chipset offers a modest uplift in processor and graphics performance compared to the Exynos 1380 in its predecessor. However, the more significant gain is in neural processing, providing a higher TOPS rating to support more advanced AI features.

Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G features a marginally wider and notably brighter AMOLED display. / © nextpit

Speaking of AI, the Galaxy A36 features Samsung's enhanced suite of AI tools, including AI Select and Object Eraser. Samsung is also backing this faster performance with long-term software support, promising up to 6 OS upgrades for the device.

Elsewhere, the phone has a slightly redesigned exterior with a refined camera layout. Plus, it features a marginally wider and noticeably brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It's also lighter and thinner for better handling and retains the IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

The camera setup remains the same, with a 50 MP wide lens leading the rear array alongside a 5 MP ultrawide lens. However, you can expect more optimized camera performance. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with faster wired charging, now rated at 45 W.

