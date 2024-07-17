The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) are excellent wireless headphones with active noise reduction. As well as offering great value for money, their design is unique and very colorful. For Prime Day, these Nothing earbuds are on special offer at 20% off. An almost impossible deal to refuse. I'll tell you how much you can save on the Nothing Ear (a).

Between 20% and 28% off

The crossed-out price has not been inflated, the discounts are real

You'll save $30 on each model.

Why are Nothing Earphones a good choice?

The Nothing Ear (a) (review) are a more affordable version of the Nothing Ear (review), the manufacturer's current flagship. They have almost all the features of the more expensive model.

Active noise reduction is very decent, the headphones are Hi-Res certified and support the Bluetooth LDAC codec, as well as wireless charging. It's pretty rare to get all this on a pair of wireless earphones priced under $100. The Nothing Ear just has the LHDC 5.0 codec and a better equalizer to boot. Active noise reduction is also more effective on the more premium model.

Affiliate offer Nothing Ear (a)

Shortcomings include fairly average battery life and a tendency to overemphasize bass. But what really sets these earphones apart is their distinctive design. If you're looking for inexpensive headphones that stand out from the crowd, these Nothing Ear (a) are an excellent choice. The Nothing Ear are my favorite earphones, and among the best wireless earphones on the market, in my opinion.

Especially as the yellow color was available in very limited quantities at launch. It's a nice surprise to see it on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The more neutral black color also benefits from an even more attractive discount.

Affiliate offer Nothing Ear

Is this discount on Nothing Earphones worth it?

The Nothing Ear are sold for $119 instead of $149, a 20% reduction. If you buy these earphones on Prime Day, you'll save $30.

The yellow version of Nothing Ear (a) is sold for $79 instead of $109.00. This -28% reduction also saves you $30. According to Price tracking service Keepa, the earbuds was usually sold between $99.99 and $109.99 for the past 2 months.

What do you think of this Prime Day offer on the Nothing Ear (a)? Will you be buying these wireless noise-canceling headphones?