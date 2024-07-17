Hot topics

Nothing's Stylish Earbuds are on Sale for Prime Day

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
IMG 0387
© nextpit
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels Senior Editor

Read in other languages:

Français

The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) are excellent wireless headphones with active noise reduction. As well as offering great value for money, their design is unique and very colorful. For Prime Day, these Nothing earbuds are on special offer at 20% off. An almost impossible deal to refuse. I'll tell you how much you can save on the Nothing Ear (a).

  • Between 20% and 28% off
  • The crossed-out price has not been inflated, the discounts are real
  • You'll save $30 on each model.

Why are Nothing Earphones a good choice?

The Nothing Ear (a) (review) are a more affordable version of the Nothing Ear (review), the manufacturer's current flagship. They have almost all the features of the more expensive model.

Active noise reduction is very decent, the headphones are Hi-Res certified and support the Bluetooth LDAC codec, as well as wireless charging. It's pretty rare to get all this on a pair of wireless earphones priced under $100. The Nothing Ear just has the LHDC 5.0 codec and a better equalizer to boot. Active noise reduction is also more effective on the more premium model.

Shortcomings include fairly average battery life and a tendency to overemphasize bass. But what really sets these earphones apart is their distinctive design. If you're looking for inexpensive headphones that stand out from the crowd, these Nothing Ear (a) are an excellent choice. The Nothing Ear are my favorite earphones, and among the best wireless earphones on the market, in my opinion.

Especially as the yellow color was available in very limited quantities at launch. It's a nice surprise to see it on sale during Amazon Prime Day. The more neutral black color also benefits from an even more attractive discount.

Is this discount on Nothing Earphones worth it?

The Nothing Ear are sold for $119 instead of $149, a 20% reduction. If you buy these earphones on Prime Day, you'll save $30.

The yellow version of Nothing Ear (a) is sold for $79 instead of $109.00. This -28% reduction also saves you $30. According to Price tracking service Keepa, the earbuds was usually sold between $99.99 and $109.99 for the past 2 months.

What do you think of this Prime Day offer on the Nothing Ear (a)? Will you be buying these wireless noise-canceling headphones?

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Antoine Engels

Antoine Engels
Senior Editor

Black belt in specs sheet analysis. OnePlus fanboy in (slow) remission. Average estimated reading time of my articles: 48 minutes. Tech deals fact-checker in my spare time. Hates talking about himself in the 3rd person. Dreams he was a gaming journalist in another life. Doesn't get the concept of irony. Head of editorial for NextPit France.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing