With the Labor Day sales kicking in, we're now seeing massive discounts on popular wireless ANC headphones . Some of the worthy deals include Nothing's new Ear (a), which dropped to their new best price of $79. That's a 28 percent cut from the usual price of $109 on Amazon.

Keep in mind that the colorway on sale here is the black variant. The deal is good until supplies last, and as of this writing, a third of the stocks are already sold.

Why buy the Nothing Ear (a) at this rate

Nothing's new Ear a (review) were introduced along with the new Ear Wireless Earbuds (review) a few months ago. Not only do they feature new monikers under the Ear sub-brand, but the Ear (a) also arrived with meaningful upgrades from Nothing's previous budget ANC buds.

What makes the Nothing Ear (a) worth checking out is its semi-transparent stem design similar to the pricier Ear Wireless Earbuds. The buds are very lightweight and the ear tips form factor adds extra grip on your ears during workouts. They are also IP54 certified, withstanding the usual sweat, but including water splashes as well. We even like the implementation of 'squeeze' inputs on the earbuds, which result in accurate playback controls.

The earbuds' fit was extremely comfortable in the review. / © nextpit

More than the unique looks, the Ear (a) boast sound and ANC enhancements. They are fitted with 11 mm drivers, producing prominent bass but overall clear and convincing profile. If you're the opposite, you can disable the bass boost from the intuitive app. Aside from the usual SBC and AAC codecs, a welcome addition is LDAC which offers a higher quality of listening experience.

In noise-canceling, the Ear (a) are rated to block up to 45 dB of noise level, this is proved to be more than sufficient in attenuating static and industrial=borne noises which is helped by the passive noise-cancelation from the ear tips. The transparency mode is surprisingly decent as well, giving a natural sound combination when activated.

The Ear (a) are supported by ChatGPT integration through a paired Nothing handset. It lets you take advantage to summon the chatbot using your earbuds. Furthermore, the pair features fast charging capabilities and has an impressive battery life of up to 42.5 hours with the ANC turned off.

What do you think of the Nothing Ear (a), particularly their transparent looks and ANC features? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.