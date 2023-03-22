Nothing Ear (2): How to Watch the Launch Event Today

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Nothing Ear 2 Launch
© Nothing

Following a handful of teasers for its next-gen transparent wireless buds, UK-based Nothing, which is also known for hyping its products, is making the Ear (2) official today. Here's how to watch the launch event of the Nothing Ear (2).

With confirmed multiple partnerships from retailers and personalities, Nothing's Ear (2) launch is shaping up as a bigger happening than the Ear (1). The startup has scheduled an online event at 15:00 GMT and will be streamed on the official YouTube channel and website of Nothing.

New high-res Bluetooth codec on Nothing Ear (2)

As far as the pair of buds goes, these were already leaked multiple times, suggesting very minor design changes over the first buds. Instead, Nothing Ear (2) is expected to bring high-res certification and LHDC 5.0 audio codec, similarly found on the recent OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Nothing also revealed ahead that the Ear (2) will get a better water and dust rating from IPX4 to IP54. It added that the upcoming in-ears have been paired and tested with more than 120 smartphones and laptops compared to 70 devices on the Ear (1), giving wider compatibility.

Nothing Ear 2 design vs Ear 1
Nothing Ear 1 vs Ear 2 design - The two sets of buds are almost identical except for the noise-cancelling mics' positioning. / © SmartPrix / OnLeaks

It's unknown if there are improvements in other departments, such as in battery life and ANC. Particularly, the battery life of the 1st gen Ear that NextPit tested was average at best, though Nothing was able to make up for this with the Ear (Stick) that Benjamin reviewed.

Nothing Ear (2) possible price

As regards the price of the Ear (2), Nothing has not given clues about the cost of the Ear (2). We can only assume it could be priced the same as the current ANC-ready headphones at $149. Subsequently, the company could reduce the price of the Ear (1).

What features would you like to see on the Nothing Ear (2)? Perhaps a hint for the Nothing Phone (2) as well? We're listening. Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.

