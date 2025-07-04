The Google Pixel 10 is one of the most anticipated launches in the coming weeks. However, beyond the flagship smartphone series, Google may also take the opportunity to introduce the long-awaited successor to the budget Pixel Buds A-Series. A new report first sheds light on the existence of the supposed Pixel Buds 2a.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series debuted in 2021. They offer some of the core features found in the pricier Pixel wireless earbuds, but their cheaper price point is their key advantage. This is in exchange for dropping active noise-cancellation capabilities. But for general use, they are more than sufficient for most users.

Name and Colors of Google's Next Budget Earbuds

Frequent leaker Mystery Lupin has shared an X post that mentions the Pixel Buds 2a. While the details are limited, it does suggest that these are the successors to the Pixel Buds A-Series. At the same time, the timing of the post aligns with the leaker's series of tweets relating to the Pixel 10 launch in August.

In addition to the name of the upcoming Pixel earbuds, the post included the colorways for the Pixel Buds 2a, which will be available in different finishes: Hazel, Strawberry, Iris, and Fog Light. Interestingly, Hazel is one of the signature colors Google has been utilizing, while the other finishes appear to be fresh additions.

What Are the Potential Specs of the Google Pixel Buds 2a?

Besides the name and color, no other details are mentioned by the leaker. However, given the huge gap since the first Pixel Buds A-Series, it wouldn't be surprising if Google gives its next-gen budget earbuds a few worthy upgrades. Perhaps we will see an ANC-ready version of the Pixel Buds 2a, similar to Apple's AirPods 4 offering.

We also wish to see transparency mode and spatial audio functions found in the Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) added to these affordable earbuds.

With these potential enhancements, the Pixel Buds 2a would seem like a more enticing upgrade from the Pixel Buds A-Series for those in the market for budget in-ear headphones.

Of course, consider most of these with a pinch of salt until we see the official details. However, the event is just around the corner, so we won't need to wait long to confirm our wishes for the Pixel Buds 2a.

