Each week, the nextpit team handpicks an exciting array of applications for both Android and iPhone users. While these apps are usually paid, they are currently available at no cost for a limited duration. Why not take a moment to browse through our curated selection and uncover some hidden treasures that could enhance your app library? Remember, these deals won't last forever, so don't hesitate!

This collection is distinct from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we provide in-depth reviews and detailed insights about specific applications. Here, we concentrate exclusively on apps that are free right now! Keep in mind that these limited-time offers may not remain available long on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, so it's wise to download and install them promptly. Additionally, stay vigilant for advertisements, in-app purchases, and potential subscription fees that may come into play.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Equalizer Bass Booster ( $2.99 ): Maximize your smartphone's bass capability with this app.

): Maximize your smartphone's bass capability with this app. Blueberry Icon Pack ( $0.99 ): This is a cute icon pack that turns everything into a nice tone of blue.

): This is a cute icon pack that turns everything into a nice tone of blue. KX Music Player Pro ( $2.99 ): Want to play music files on your phone without Spotify or another music streaming service? This fits the bill.

): Want to play music files on your phone without Spotify or another music streaming service? This fits the bill. DJ Music Mixer ( $12.99 ): Turn your smartphone into a portable mixer, where you can create stunning remixes using songs already on your device.

): Turn your smartphone into a portable mixer, where you can create stunning remixes using songs already on your device. Volume Booster & Sound Booster ( $2.99 ): Here's a way to make your smartphone speaker sound louder, through software!

Free Android Games

Find Those Words Pro ( $1.49 ): If you love word games, then this might just float your boat.

): If you love word games, then this might just float your boat. Heroes Infinity Premium ( $0.49 ): Build your party, train them, and send them on dangerous quests as they grow more powerful.

): Build your party, train them, and send them on dangerous quests as they grow more powerful. Colorzzle ( $0.99 ): A unique puzzle game that is based on colors.

): A unique puzzle game that is based on colors. Find5x 4P ( $3.49 ): A new card game that requires a fair amount of intelligence to navigate.

): A new card game that requires a fair amount of intelligence to navigate. Stickman Master Premium ( $1.99 ): A side-scrolling adventure game that requires fast reflexes and quick thinking to get through levels.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Fuel Cost Calculator and Tracker ( $1.99 ): Figure out how much you've spent on fuel over a period of time.

): Figure out how much you've spent on fuel over a period of time. Magic Emoji ( $1.99 ): Sort of like an emoji kitchen, where you can merge emojis to make a new one.

): Sort of like an emoji kitchen, where you can merge emojis to make a new one. Bubbletext Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Type in bubbles, isn't it fun? It provides a refreshing way to type.

): Type in bubbles, isn't it fun? It provides a refreshing way to type. Hatch ( $2.99 ): A focus timer for those who want to study, which provides a more structured way to get knowledge into your head. ): A focus timer for those who want to study, which provides a more structured way to get knowledge into your head.

Simple DoF Calculator ( $2.99 ): Want to learn how to estimate what the depth of field is for the perfect photo? Use this app to find out and hone your guesstimate.

Free iPhone games

AlphaPutt ( $3.99 ): A mini-golf game that meets typography. It is a hole-in-one for me.

): A mini-golf game that meets typography. It is a hole-in-one for me. WordWhile ( $1.99 ): Think you know all about literature? Figure out which words are missing from these timeless texts.

): Think you know all about literature? Figure out which words are missing from these timeless texts. Castle Ramble ( $1.99 ): A portable rogue-like platformer that requires you to recover your castle from invaders.

): A portable rogue-like platformer that requires you to recover your castle from invaders. Ninja Boy Adventures ( $1.99 ): Inspired by Bomberman, this is a challenging and exciting maze strategy game.

): Inspired by Bomberman, this is a challenging and exciting maze strategy game. Sky Master ( $0.99 ): An intense shoot 'em up set in space that requires fast reflexes.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you come across a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments below.

Before downloading one of the apps mentioned, we recommend checking the app's details in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

Well, any of these temporarily free premium apps caught your fancy? If you have something special you would like to recommend, do let us know in the comments.