While Range Rover models are some of the top choices for tough driving in different terrains, they're not always immune to failure. Jaguar Land Rover has sent out an urgent warning to drivers of over 121,000 vehicles affected by a potential suspension defect that increases the risk of a fatal crash.

The notice was issued last week through the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), which began its investigation in June of this year.

Which Range Rover Models are Affected?

As seen in the recall documents, the recall affects the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport from model years 2014 through 2017, totaling about 121,509 units. This latest recall expands upon a similar one from last year that affected 16,759 vehicles, bringing the total to over 138,200 units of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

A silver Range Rover parked in front of a modern building with greenery.
The Range Rover Sport 2017 model is also affected by the latest recall. / © Range Rover

What Is the Issue with the Range Rover Suspension?

According to the new warning, the issue stems from the aluminum front knuckle suspension, where cracks can develop over time. This knuckle is connected to the upper arm ball joint, and when cracks develop, the suspension arm can detach. This can result in a loss of steering control and possibly an even more dangerous hazard, like a crash, especially during high-speed driving.

While several reports have been documented, it is said that there have been no related accidents or injuries.

What Can You Do to Avoid the Hazard?

To address the issue, affected owners can bring their vehicle to authorized Jaguar Land Rover service centers. Dealers will check if the knuckle is cracked and will replace it. Otherwise, they can reinforce it with a bracket to prevent damage, free of charge, as necessary.

The NHTSA said Range Rover owners can check their vehicle's status on the NHTSA website, while an official letter is planned to be sent out beginning on September 30.

Are you affected by this recall and the recent issues involving several car manufacturers and models? Share with us in the comments.

Source: NHTSA

