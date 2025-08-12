This Next Update Will Change Samsung Smartphones Forever

With the next software update from Samsung comes a change that you may not even notice at first, but the long-term effects will reverberate in years to come. With the upcoming update to Android 16 and One UI 8 , Samsung will deactivate a feature that has helped many of you continue using older devices, which is also popular among hobbyists.

Android and Custom ROMs

Modern smartphones are more durable than they were in the past. Thanks to powerful hardware and improved software support, many models continue to remain technically capable even years after their release. Samsung is a pioneer in this department, offering updates and security patches for up to seven years for its current mid-range and flagship devices.

Even if you may not use your smartphone for that long, it is often passed down to other family members or sold on the second-hand market. Even after officially reaching its end-of-life schedule, there is still a workaround to prolong the smartphone's life: custom ROMs. The community developed these Android versions to make it possible to equip older devices with the latest security updates and features. Old hardware often works better with leaner custom ROMs than before. Some ROMs, like PixelExperience or LineageOS, are available for numerous devices. Even if these ROMs have lost some of their importance due to not offering official updates any longer, they still remain popular, especially among technology enthusiasts.

Samsung Locks the Bootloader

With the upcoming software update, Samsung will make the installation of custom ROMs impossible by removing the option to unlock the bootloader with the Android 16 and One UI 8.0 update. For you, this means custom ROMs can no longer be installed in the future, at least not on devices that have been updated to Android 16 or are already powered by it.

This removes an important option for continuing to use your smartphone safely even after official support ends. Planned obsolescence can no longer be avoided, even though the hardware often still works perfectly, there are no longer any security patches provided.

Less Sustainability, Smaller Second-hand Market

What does this mean for you in concrete terms? If old Samsung devices can no longer run on new ROMs in the future, recycling is often the only option. The second-hand market could shrink as a result, and this will also affect the resale value of your devices. How will this help you decide whether you want to continue using your smartphone for a longer period or get a new one?