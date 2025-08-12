Hot topics

This Next Update Will Change Samsung Smartphones Forever

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Display Test 1
© nextpit
Timo Brauer
Timo Brauer

Read in other languages:

Português / Français

With the next software update from Samsung comes a change that you may not even notice at first, but the long-term effects will reverberate in years to come. With the upcoming update to Android 16 and One UI 8, Samsung will deactivate a feature that has helped many of you continue using older devices, which is also popular among hobbyists.

Android and Custom ROMs

Modern smartphones are more durable than they were in the past. Thanks to powerful hardware and improved software support, many models continue to remain technically capable even years after their release. Samsung is a pioneer in this department, offering updates and security patches for up to seven years for its current mid-range and flagship devices.

Even if you may not use your smartphone for that long, it is often passed down to other family members or sold on the second-hand market. Even after officially reaching its end-of-life schedule, there is still a workaround to prolong the smartphone's life: custom ROMs. The community developed these Android versions to make it possible to equip older devices with the latest security updates and features. Old hardware often works better with leaner custom ROMs than before. Some ROMs, like PixelExperience or LineageOS, are available for numerous devices. Even if these ROMs have lost some of their importance due to not offering official updates any longer, they still remain popular, especially among technology enthusiasts.

Samsung Locks the Bootloader

With the upcoming software update, Samsung will make the installation of custom ROMs impossible by removing the option to unlock the bootloader with the Android 16 and One UI 8.0 update. For you, this means custom ROMs can no longer be installed in the future, at least not on devices that have been updated to Android 16 or are already powered by it.

This removes an important option for continuing to use your smartphone safely even after official support ends. Planned obsolescence can no longer be avoided, even though the hardware often still works perfectly, there are no longer any security patches provided.

Less Sustainability, Smaller Second-hand Market

What does this mean for you in concrete terms? If old Samsung devices can no longer run on new ROMs in the future, recycling is often the only option. The second-hand market could shrink as a result, and this will also affect the resale value of your devices. How will this help you decide whether you want to continue using your smartphone for a longer period or get a new one?

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Timo Brauer

Timo Brauer
Editor

Timo has always had a fascination with technology. Starting with his own blog at the age of 14, followed by spending some time as a freelancer, he joined the beebuzz media team in 2019. He is a smartphone expert and regularly tests the latest mobile phones and smart home gadgets. He can also be found at countless events and trade fairs. When he is not busy testing new gadgets, he travels around the world. His favorite place to be is anywhere in Europe, and he enjoys the adventure of getting there by train, no matter how long it takes.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing