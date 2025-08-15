The smaller Galaxy S25 has been a solid alternative for users who want flagship performance in a more compact package. However, it misses out on some powerhouse features exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, it appears that Samsung wants to close that gap without upsizing by launching a more powerful compact model in next year’s Galaxy S26 lineup.

This year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge (review) as a new addition to the Galaxy S25 range. But next year’s lineup is expected to undergo a bigger shakeup. The Galaxy S26 Pro is rumored to replace the standard Galaxy S26, while the Edge model may take over the role of the outgoing Galaxy S26 Plus.

Samsung's Compact Flagship Is Not Going Away

Reports already suggest that the Galaxy S26 Pro will retain the compact form factor of the vanilla Galaxy S model. New leaks from prolific tipster and leaker Digital Chat Station reinforce this idea.

According to technical specs shared on Weibo, the Galaxy S26 Pro will feature a 6.26-inch display, which is nearly identical to the Galaxy S25’s 6.2-inch screen. This strongly suggests Samsung will preserve the handy, pocketable build.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a smaller 6.2-inch AMOLED display, making it a compact option to the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. / © nextpit

The device is also rumored to pack a 4,300 mAh battery, a modest bump from the S25’s 4,000 mAh. While not a massive leap, it could offer noticeably longer screen time.

Will the Galaxy S26 Pro Be the Mini Version of the Ultra?

Most specs remain unconfirmed, but if Samsung sticks with the “Pro” branding, it’s likely the device will carry premium features to match. There’s speculation that Ultra-grade features could trickle down to the Galaxy S26 Pro, possibly an extra periscope lens or even S Pen support.

Samsung’s strategy appears to mirror Apple’s upcoming shift. The iPhone maker is reportedly preparing to launch its first iPhone Air, a thinner model expected to replace the iPhone Plus. Of course, the South Koreans have already one-upped Apple here, having been the first to introduce an ultra-thin smartphone.

The Galaxy S26 series is not expected to arrive until early next year. However, it appears that details about this particular model are gaining momentum, so we hope to hear more promising upgrades along the way.

Do you think Samsung should offer a smaller Galaxy Ultra or Pro model? Would you consider buying one once it happens? Tell us in the comments.