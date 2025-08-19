Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE remain a more affordable and popular alternative to the pricier Galaxy Buds 3. However, they sacrifice some core features, such as the stem design and advanced audio tools. The newly launched Galaxy Buds 3 FE bring a fresh set of upgrades and close the gap further between the standard and Pro models.

The new Fan Edition wireless earbuds skip the Buds 2 FE naming convention and jump straight to Buds 3 FE, aligning with the current Galaxy Buds 3 lineup. Despite the name change, they’re clearly the spiritual successors of the original Buds FE (review).

Sharper, More Angular Look Comes to FE Earbuds

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appeared in several certifications ahead of launch, hinting at a major design shift. Today’s announcement confirms it. The earbuds share the blade-like stem with both the vanilla and Pro models, featuring an angular shaft with a tapered tip. This design supports swipe and pin gestures for intuitive control.

They retain the in-ear fit and are primarily made of plastic, but now feature a sleeker matte finish. With an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, they’re noticeably more durable than their predecessors. Despite the more visible design and less discreet form, each earbud weighs just around 5 grams.

Audio, ANC, and AI Upgrades

The original Galaxy Buds FE impressed us with their noise-canceling performance, and Samsung says the Galaxy Buds 3 FE take it further with improved ANC for blocking ambient sound during listening or calls. A transparency mode via Ambient Sound lets users mix in external audio when needed.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE are now certified with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. / © Samsung

Sound quality also gets a boost. Samsung equips the Galaxy Buds 3 FE with a larger dynamic driver, promising deeper bass and clearer treble. They support Bluetooth 5.4 and are compatible with Samsung’s Seamless Codec (SSC) for high-res audio, alongside AAC and SBC.

Like the Galaxy Buds 3 (review), the Buds 3 FE integrate Galaxy AI and Gemini. Users can access live translation via the Galaxy Interpreter app on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Gemini also enables hands-free assistance, allowing users to check notifications and messages without picking up their phone.

Smaller Battery, Longer Listening Time

While the Buds 3 FE have slightly smaller onboard batteries, they still deliver up to 6 hours of playback with ANC on and 8.5 hours with it off. The charging case adds 24 to 30 hours of battery life, depending on ANC usage. Unlike the Galaxy Buds 3, the case doesn’t feature a transparent lid, but it does match the earbuds’ finish and comes in Black or Gray.

Pricing and Availability

Given the upgrades, it's no surprise that Samsung is raising the price of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The earbuds will retail for $149, a $50 increase from the original Buds FE and $20 less than the Galaxy Buds 3. They remain significantly cheaper than the Buds 3 Pro (review). Shipping begins September 5 in most regions.

The key differences between the Buds 3 FE and Buds 3 lie in fit style and the latter’s support for 360 Audio. It’s a tough call for many. Which one do you think best suits your needs? Tell us in the comments.