Following the release of the first One UI 8 beta to the Galaxy S25 series a couple of weeks ago, Samsung has now rolled out the second beta, along with expanding the program to new markets. This latest installment brings new changes and improvements over the first beta.

More Galaxy Users Get to Taste Android 16

While the One UI 8 update, based on Android 16, might not be as grand or extensive as One UI 7, it has arrived on an accelerated timeline, allowing users to test it early. The first beta was made available at the end of last month, and now, just over two weeks later, Samsung has released the One UI 8 Beta 2 to South Korea, Germany, and the UK. A few users in the USA have also reported receiving the software.

The update carries firmware numbers like S938NKSU4ZYF3, S938NOKR4ZYF3, and S938NKSU4BYF3, depending on the Galaxy S25 model, as spotted by leaker Tarun Vats. It is also a smaller download than Beta 1, weighing around 1.2 GB.

Samsung has rolled out the One UI 8 Beta 2 update, based on Android 16, to Galaxy S25 users. / © Reddit/u/Accomplished-Ad8330

Along with the release of Beta 2, users in India and Poland have reported that the Beta Program is now available in the Samsung Members App. Those who enrolled immediately received Beta 1, which weighs around 3.6 GB with the S93BXXU4ZYF3 firmware number.

What's New in One UI 8 Beta 2?

The number of changes in Beta 2 is quite modest compared to the first beta, with a primary focus on numerous bug fixes. This includes a fix for the issue where large widgets didn't show the 4x4 tile for most users. In addition, the update fixes UI elements in the Now Brief. Samsung also added that the camera has been optimized, and users can expect a more stable device performance and improved battery life.

One of the major changes is that the Galaxy AI text-to-image generator is now integrated into the Samsung keyboard. This is accessible through a shortcut button that opens a new sheet where users can generate images. The generated images are also saved automatically.

There's also a new "Call captions" feature added to the phone app, which, as its name suggests, displays captions for each person in calls. However, this accessibility feature currently doesn't function, but Samsung could activate it in the next beta or in the final update.

If you're in the eligible countries mentioned, you can enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members app. Of course, the beta currently supports the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can then manually check for the update from your device's settings.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to boot on One UI 8 and could be launched next month. The update could then likely hit the public shortly thereafter.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Are you looking to test the One UI 8 Beta ahead of its launch in the coming months? We'd like to hear your plans in the comments.