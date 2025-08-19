Samsung has been equipping its recent Galaxy S Ultra models with advanced display features, including anti-glare treatment and customized glass protection. While some of these are expected to carry over to the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, the device is now rumored to introduce a major display upgrade with a built-in privacy or anti-snooping capability .

According to a report from a South Korean outlet, Samsung is likely to debut a new "Flex Magic Pixel" OLED display with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, rather than with the Galaxy S26 Pro or Edge. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Samsung showcased the technology at last year’s Mobile World Congress.

What Is Samsung’s Flex Magic Pixel?

Technically, it’s a display feature that adjusts viewing angles by controlling individual pixels, making on-screen content visible only to the user directly in front of the device. In short, it functions similarly to privacy screen films used on phones and tablets, but with a more dynamic and integrated approach. This is especially useful when sensitive information is displayed, as it prevents others nearby from snooping or spying.

Samsung's Flex Magic Pixel display technology will offer privacy by controlling viewing angles in the panel. A sample display with Flex Magic Pixel, as showcased at 2024 MWC. / © Samsung Display

Beyond smartphones, the technology could have practical applications in car infotainment systems, helping drivers stay focused. It could also be used in airplane passenger displays or in-flight information systems, ensuring content remains private from neighboring seats.

Unlike traditional privacy films that degrade display quality, Flex Magic Pixel combines AI-driven software with built-in hardware. The system is embedded directly into the panel, potentially allowing it to maintain much of the color accuracy and brightness even when privacy mode is active.

Will This Affect Anti-Glare Performance?

It’s unclear how Flex Magic Pixel will interact with the current anti-glare properties found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). Since the two functions seem to serve opposing purposes, it may depend on whether the privacy feature leans more on software than hardware. If so, Samsung could potentially preserve both legibility and privacy in a single design.

We’ll have to wait and see how the technology materializes in Samsung’s next flagship.

What’s Next?

The report suggests Samsung will begin mass production of Flex Magic Pixel displays soon. The feature might also appear in the next-gen foldable Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (test) and Flip 7, though it’s unclear whether it will be used on the main display or the cover screen.

The Galaxy S26 series isn’t expected to launch until January at the earliest, but leaks are already surfacing months ahead of the announcement.

Would you find the Flex Magic Pixel display technology useful? Should Samsung make it standard across future models? Let us know with your answers in the comments.