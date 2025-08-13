Samsung has not always been the fastest manufacturer to update its Galaxy smartphones to a major Android OS. However, this has changed with One UI 8 adoption, its skinned version of Android 16 . Following the Galaxy S25 series ' early access to the One UI 8 Beta, the South Koreans have now expanded this to last year's flagship devices.

Samsung Phones Are the Latest to Get Android 16

The One UI 8 Beta program initially launched with the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra (review). Now, more than two months later, the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review) are next in line to receive Android 16, an expansion that was widely expected following Samsung’s earlier confirmation.

Users in the U.S., India, South Korea, and the UK enrolled in the One UI 8 Beta program are now reporting that the major firmware is available and ready to download. The size of the update varies, but it is considerably large, averaging at 3.4 GB for the Galaxy S24 and S24+. Plus, it includes the August security update that addresses critical bugs we covered before.

The program is available through the Samsung Members app. However, some users in India reported they weren't able to enroll, as the available slots for testing were limited. It's unknown if the recruitment will be opened again to accept more testers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) owners are starting to see the One UI 8 Beta update. / © Reddit/u/contrabanned

Those who were lucky enough can now expect more beta installments along the way, although it's unknown how many releases we will see before the definitive version arrives sometime in September or October.

It was also confirmed by Samsung that earlier flagship models and mid-range Galaxy phones will also get a chance to test One UI 8. These include the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A56 (review), Galaxy A55, Galaxy A36 (review), Galaxy A35, and Galaxy Tab S10 (Ultra review), but this will start in September.

What's New in Samsung's One UI 8 Update?

While a major update, One UI 8 is a smaller version compared to One UI 7. However, it brings its own array of new features and important tweaks. On the surface, this includes new live notifications, which are pulled from Android 16. Galaxy users can also expect dynamic lock screen widgets. A new productivity enhancement is the enhanced split-screen mode, which is useful for large-screen devices.

Elsewhere, One UI 8 introduces a set of security upgrades, including an improved secure folder that is now based on the stock implementation of Private Space and the removal of the option to unlock the bootloader.

Samsung is also overhauling Quick Share with a redesigned layout. Similarly, the Reminder and Calendar apps are getting a simplified and more intuitive interface.

Now, it's a waiting game for users and other eligible devices to get a chance to try the beta.

Are you satisfied with the One UI 8 rollout speed so far? Do you think Samsung should have made the beta available to more users? We'd like to hear your opinion.