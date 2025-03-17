Samsung updated its flagship phones in 2025 with most of the changes in design and specs focusing on the bigger S25 Ultra. But what about the regular S25+? We tested the updated “standard” flagship and tell you all about its performance, cameras, battery life, and more.

Summary Offers Samsung Galaxy S25+ Good Great Build quality

Excellent display

The best software update policy

Good performance

No regional SoC differences Bad Upgrades feel too small

Disappointing night photos

Slow charging times

No Qi2 support Samsung Galaxy S25+ Samsung Galaxy S25+: All deals

Galaxy S25+’s big display on a thin design Design and Build Quality Display 6.7-inch OLED

3120 × 1440 pixels

1 ~ 120 refresh rate Dimensions and weight 75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3 mm

190 g Resistance IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 The Galaxy S25+ features a slim body dominated by the big 6.7-inch OLED display on the front and the now traditional triple camera lenses on the back. The design is mostly inherited from the S24+, with flat edges. The S25+ body is only 7.3 mm thick (0.29 in). / © nextpit Handling the S25+ is fine despite the big dimensions, helped by the fact that it features small bezels around the display. That helped make the phone slightly smaller than its predecessor, even on the 7.3 mm thinness (7.7 mm on the S24+), and also relatively light, at 190 grams (196 g on the S24+) The button placement on the right side is within reach of the right-hand thumb or left-hand index finger, but the in-display fingerprint reader requires changing the grip to reach its position down on the screen (even if you have a short thumb), which could be improved by moving it up slightly. The Galaxy S25+ design follows Samsung's visual style for the past few years. / © nextpit Samsung sent us the blue version of the phone, and the finish on both the aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back are impeccable, with the added bonus of hardly getting fingerprints on the back matte surface. The materials are the same as those in the previous model, just like the IP68 rating for dust and water protection. The display uses basically the same 6.7-inch OLED panel as its predecessor, with a sharp 3120 × 1440 (QHD+) resolution, and features a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz, offering both energy efficiency and smooth animations on the screen. The display brightness can go both very high and very low. / © nextpit Brightness levels were perfectly fine outdoors, without ever being required to use the full brightness setting, even under direct sunlight. Just as important, it can be set to a very low level for using the phone in the dark.

Seven Years of Software Support for the S25+ Software Operating system Android 15, One UI 7 Update Policy 7 years of security updates

7 years of version upgrades Despite being late to the Android 15 party, Samsung equipped its 2025 flagships with the latest OS version. On top of that comes One UI 7, which features some interface changes after keeping mostly the same in the past 5 years. The Galaxy S25+ had two preinstalled third-party apps. © nextpit An updated clean installation showed 36.6 GB of used storage. © nextpit Samsung One UI 7.0 Quick Settings Menu was separated from... © nextpit We already mentioned in the Galaxy S25 Ultra review the most important changes, so you can skip the next two paragraphs if you already read that test. Firstly, the notification area and quick settings were separated like in other Android skins and iOS, but it can be changed in the panel settings menu. Samsung One UI 7.0 Quick Settings Menu was separated from... © nextpit ... the Notification Shade © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25: Gemini AI & Calendar Integration © nextpit Gemini AI Extensions with Samsung Calendar © nextpit Cloudy Morning Weather Briefing on Samsung Galaxy S25 © nextpit Another change is that Bixby took a back seat to Gemini, with the AI-powered tool taking over as the default assistant in the Galaxy S25+. In the process, Google’s AI was better integrated with the Samsung tools, allowing to save notes or make appointments from almost any part of the interface.

Top-notch Performance From the S25+ Performance Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory 12 GB LPDDR5x Storage 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0

No storage expansion Connectivity 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip found in basically all Android flagships in 2025, the Galaxy S25+ didn’t disappoint in the performance department. In fact, the phone even outperformed its Ultra sibling in most of our tests. But it is important to note that, we couldn’t notice any difference between the two in daily usage. Multitasking and app switching were smooth, help by the plenty 12 GB of fast LPDDR5x RAM, and we didn’t notice slowdowns or hiccups throughout the interface or the usual apps for social media, messaging, video calls, and web browsing. Galaxy S25+

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) OnePlus 13

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) Xiaomi 14T Pro

(Dimensity 9300) Galaxy S24 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Galaxy S24+

(Exynos 2400) AnTuTu 2,429,871 2,341,216 2,695,676 2,013,101 1,851,716 - 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 7264

Worst loop: 3714

Stability: 51.1% Best loop: 6986

Worst loop: 3253

Stability: 46.6% Best loop: 8751

Worst loop: 4410

Stability: 50.4% Best loop: 2983

Worst loop: 2633

Stability: 88.3% Best loop: 5160

Worst loop: 3013

Stability: 58.4% Best loop: 4242

Worst loop: 2637

Stability: 62.1% 3DMark Steel Nomad Light Stress Test Best loop: 2178

Worst loop: 1408

Stability: 64.4% Best loop: 2581

Worst loop: 1363

Stability: 52.8% - Best loop: 1132

Worst loop: 1086

Stability: 95.4% - - Geekbench 6 Single: 3210

Multi: 10210 Single: 3187

Multi: 9947 Single: 3125

Multi: 9697 Single: 2188

Multi: 7158 Single: 2252

Multi: 7107 Single: 2131

Multi: 6676 In synthetic tests, the S25+ even beat the S25 Ultra, and even if the difference was within the margin of error, they were still consistent through different tests and runs. The table above also shows how that was not the case in 2024, with the Exynos-powered S24+ clearly losing to the S24 Ultra with a Snapdragon chip. Thankfully, for the S25 series, there is no segregation between models and regions. The AnTuTu score was on par with other flagship phones we tested in 2025. © nextpit The S25+ had a good maximum score for 3D graphics, but couldn't hold its maximum performance for long © nextpit Geekbench scores were the highest we tested so far. © nextpit The S25+ had a good maximum score for 3D graphics, but couldn't hold its maximum performance for long © nextpit Additional results from the S25+ on the 3D Mark test. © nextpit Gaming performance was equally flawless, with the SoC capable of handling high graphical settings at smooth framerates. The S25+ curiously even offered a more stable performance than the Ultra, with less variation between runs on the 3D Mark stress tests, without getting too hot to the touch.

Samsung S25+ Cameras: Good at Day, Meh at Night Camera Main Camera 50 MP, f1.8, OIS Ultra-Wide Camera 12 MP, f2.2 Tele Camera(s) 10 MP, f2.4, OIS, 3x zoom Selfie Camera 12 MP, f2.2 Max. Video Resolution 8K30, 4k120, 1080p240

The S25+ camera kit is unchanged in comparison to its predecessor: A main 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization and a f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra-wide with f/2.2, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a f/2.4 aperture. By default, all cameras save files at a 12-megapixel resolution, including the telephoto, curiously. The main cosmetic difference in the S25+ (compared to the S24+) are the rings around the cameras. / © nextpit In daylight, all three cameras performed well, with sharp images and good color reproduction–at least as much as the cloudy days allowed. Images from the telephoto camera were slightly less saturated but still very usable. Going further in the zoom range, especially on 10x magnification and beyond, results in over smoothed images, so it is better to get closer to the subject. Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (3x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit Photos with the S25+ at night disappointed, with a noticeable amount of noise, even with the night mode enabled, which on the other hand had the effect of smearing some textures. Photos from the main and ultra-wide camera are still usable for sharing on social media and messaging apps but don’t expect to print them. We didn’t notice the dark bars other users reported on low-light photos, but even without that bug, it seems Samsung still has some fine tuning to do on the S25+. Samsung Galaxy S25+: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25+: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit When it comes to selfies, the ones taken in daylight were good, with a nice level of detail and sharpness and good subject separation in portrait mode. At night, selfies weren’t as sharp but still usable, and portrait mode had a bit more difficulty separating the different layers.

Long Battery Life on the Galaxy S25+ Battery Battery Capacity 4900 mAh Wired Charging Speed 45 W Wireless Charging Speed 15 W In the battery department, our experience with the S25+ was very good. The phone survived an entire day of regular use with social media, messaging, light hotspot usage, and music streaming with plenty of charge left. Lighter usage even got the phone up to two days away from the wall, but as always, your mileage may vary. Galaxy S25+

(4900 mAh | Samsung 45 W PD) Galaxy S25 Ultra

(5000 mAh | Samsung 45 W PD) Xiaomi 14T Pro

(5000 mAh | 120W ) ["Fast" option] Pixel 9 Pro XL

( 5060 mAh | 140 W USB-PD) Galaxy S24+

( 4900 mAh | 45 W USB-PD) 10 minutes 28% 27% 41% [50%] 24% 26% 30 minutes 73% 73% 95% [-] 57% 70% 1 hour 98% 99% 91% Full charge 66 min 61 min 32 min [25 min] 1h20 55 min PC Mark Battery test 16h28

20850 17h06

21028 13h11

16337 15h39

12986 15h06

18099 Charging times, as usual for Samsung phones, were not as competitive. Supporting up to 45 W charging, the Galaxy S25+ took just over one hour to charge using a compatible adapter (model EP-T4510). But the charger doesn’t come in the box, as is becoming the norm. The Galaxy S25+ offers both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, but there is no support for Qi2’s magnetic attachment. The S25+ score on the PC Mark battery test was competitive © nextpit Using the maximum resolution (QHD+/1440p) mode didn't affect the runtime much. © nextpit In the PCMark Battery Test that simulates a workload with the display on and counts the time between 80 and 20% charge, the Galaxy S25+ did well. Despite the 7% smaller battery compared to the rival Xiaomi 15, it had only a 4% shorter runtime while doing more work, scoring more performance points in the test. The charging port is USB 3.2 rated, and charges at up to 45 W. / © nextpit Compared to the S24+, the Galaxy S25+ showed better efficiency all around, with both a longer runtime and more performance. It is worth noting that the test was run in the default 1080p resolution. Switching to the maximum 1440p (QHD) resolution, the S25+ had a shorter 16h04 runtime, with a slightly higher 20,996 performance score.

Should You Buy the Galaxy S25+? The Galaxy S25+ seems like a bare-bones upgrade over its predecessor. It is nice that Samsung did not split regions with different specifications, but besides the processor, there wasn’t a significant change over the preceding S24+. So, for owners of both the S24 and S23 models, it is simply not worth the investment, especially since both generations should receive most of the features launched with the S25 family. Of course, if you are about to renew a contract and the S25+ can be had for very cheap (or free), it is a nice phone with an excellent display, performance, and build quality. But the same can be said about basically every competing flagship phone launched in 2025. One UI 7 brings an AI-powered widget that consolidates personal information. / © nextpit Samsung still has some advantages that are worth considering thought, especially its big ecosystem of devices, which makes the S25+ a good option for households already invested in the Galaxy or SmartThings systems. Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates is still only matched by Google, making the Galaxy S25+’s lifespan longer if you like to use a device for as long as possible or gift it to a relative or friend after a few years. But the lack of upgrades in the camera and battery departments stops us from giving a higher score to the Galaxy S25+. Maybe next year.