Xiaomi: 9 Smartphones Lose Update Support Immediately

Xiaomi's next major system update, HyperOS 3, is right around the corner. However, before that happens, the Chinese manufacturer has consolidated its range of smartphones by ending software support updates for nine smartphone models, with immediate effect.

Different Update Policies

Xiaomi offers various update guarantees, depending on the model. More expensive devices usually feature new functions and security updates for many years, while low-priced models often drop out of the update cycle much earlier. However, a new EU regulation that came into force this year stated that all smartphones must be supported by at least five years of software updates from the day it is sold — a step that significantly extends the lifespan of many devices.

Many of the affected devices were launched on the market in 2021 and are just four years old. According to the new EU regulation, they would therefore still qualify to receive software updates until 2027. However, this only applies to smartphones that were launched since June 20, 2025.

These are the Affected Models

Nine models are affected by the current end of support. From now on, they will not only stop receiving any new functions, but security updates as well. This is now the end of the road for the following nine devices:

Redmi A1

Redmi A1+

Redmi 11 Prime 4G

Poco C50

Poco M5

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite LE

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

All the above smartphones range in popularity, and devices like the Xiaomi 11 Lite sold like hotcakes, being a popular alternative to models from Samsung's Galaxy A series. Many of the devices only received security updates last year without any new functions being made available. Most models still run on HyperOS 1, for instance, and a final security patch could still be rolled out, after which it will be the end of the road.

Do You have to make The Switch Now?

If you own one of the affected devices, you do not have to replace it immediately. Xiaomi often only distributes security updates once a quarter anyway, and the end of software update support will hardly make a difference in the short term. In the long term, however, the risk of security vulnerabilities increases with each passing month without updates, and at some point, even popular apps such as WhatsApp will stop working — even if this scenario is likely to take years.

When it comes to security reasons, however, affected customers should start looking for a new smartphone. Unfortunately, there is no direct successor to the popular Xiaomi 11 Lite — alternatives such as the Redmi Note series are similarly well equipped, but significantly heftier in weight. Users of the Xiaomi 11T (Pro) can look forward to the Xiaomi 15T series in the coming weeks, which could perhaps be a viable upgrade.