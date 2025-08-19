Hot topics

Transfer Spotify Playlists to Apple Music for Free: How It's Done

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
playlists spotify apple music np
© Blasius Kawalkowski / nextpit
Blasius Kawalkowski
Blasius Kawalkowski

Read in other languages:

Português / Français

Spotify just recently increased the prices for its subscriptions significantly. For many users, this raises the question: should they switch? However, one stumbling block that is often mentioned is the user's music collection. Playlists, favorite albums, or artists that have been cultivated over the years - what happens to them when you switch to a new streaming service? The good news is that with the right tools, the move is now easier than ever.

Transfer Spotify Playlists to Apple Music: Your Options

If you want to switch to Apple Music, you don't have to worry about losing your playlists. Several services allow you to transfer songs and collections for free. One of the best-known is Soundiiz - "Made in France." The application allows you to transfer playlists, albums, or artists you follow from Spotify to Apple Music, both via the browser on your laptop and via an app on Android phones. Simply connect your Spotify and Apple Music accounts, select the desired content, and confirm - done.

Playlistor or TuneMyMusic are suitable for users who only want to transfer individual playlists. All you need here is the link to the Spotify playlist, and the content can be transferred directly to Apple Music.

For those seeking a more comprehensive solution, FreeYourMusic offers a comprehensive solution. The free version only allows you to transfer up to 100 songs or one playlist, but with the premium version, all playlists can be saved in the cloud and automatically synchronized. This offers the advantage that anyone who switches streaming services again later or uses several services in parallel can access the playlists at any time and keep them synchronized.

Apple users also benefit from SongShift. Since 2025, Apple Music has been working directly with the app in some countries, which reliably converts Spotify music collections on iOS devices. In the Apple App Store, SongShift is particularly praised for its ease of use.

Switch Music Service? Nothing Simpler Than That

Spotify is getting more expensive, Apple Music remains attractive - and if you dare to switch, you don't have to leave any of your curated playlists behind. With tools such as Soundiiz, FreeYourMusic, or SongShift, the move is easy and safe, even with large music collections.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Blasius Kawalkowski

Blasius Kawalkowski
Editor

Blasius loves music and photography. Even as a child, he listened to U2, Van Halen and Billy Idol on a tape recorder. He was fascinated by both the rock of the 80s and the tape recorder. When he took his first photos with an analog camera at the age of 6, the path to becoming a technology journalist was set. This was reinforced during his apprenticeship as a car mechanic and his journalism studies.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing