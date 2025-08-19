Transfer Spotify Playlists to Apple Music for Free: How It's Done

Spotify just recently increased the prices for its subscriptions significantly. For many users, this raises the question: should they switch? However, one stumbling block that is often mentioned is the user's music collection. Playlists, favorite albums, or artists that have been cultivated over the years - what happens to them when you switch to a new streaming service? The good news is that with the right tools, the move is now easier than ever.

Transfer Spotify Playlists to Apple Music: Your Options

If you want to switch to Apple Music, you don't have to worry about losing your playlists. Several services allow you to transfer songs and collections for free. One of the best-known is Soundiiz - "Made in France." The application allows you to transfer playlists, albums, or artists you follow from Spotify to Apple Music, both via the browser on your laptop and via an app on Android phones. Simply connect your Spotify and Apple Music accounts, select the desired content, and confirm - done.

Playlistor or TuneMyMusic are suitable for users who only want to transfer individual playlists. All you need here is the link to the Spotify playlist, and the content can be transferred directly to Apple Music.

For those seeking a more comprehensive solution, FreeYourMusic offers a comprehensive solution. The free version only allows you to transfer up to 100 songs or one playlist, but with the premium version, all playlists can be saved in the cloud and automatically synchronized. This offers the advantage that anyone who switches streaming services again later or uses several services in parallel can access the playlists at any time and keep them synchronized.

Apple users also benefit from SongShift. Since 2025, Apple Music has been working directly with the app in some countries, which reliably converts Spotify music collections on iOS devices. In the Apple App Store, SongShift is particularly praised for its ease of use.

Switch Music Service? Nothing Simpler Than That

Spotify is getting more expensive, Apple Music remains attractive - and if you dare to switch, you don't have to leave any of your curated playlists behind. With tools such as Soundiiz, FreeYourMusic, or SongShift, the move is easy and safe, even with large music collections.