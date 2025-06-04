Samsung is primarily one of the companies that has successfully leveraged the Ultra sub-branding, which has been used in the Galaxy S series for quite some time. The Koreans are now poised to expand this moniker to their upcoming Galaxy foldable smartphones , teasing that this would be associated with premium specifications.

Following their usual cadence, Samsung is expected to announce new foldables as early as July, coinciding with the release of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review). Therefore, we expect the company to use the nomenclature of Fold 7 and Flip 7 for their respective successors. However, it seems we could see some shakeup in the naming convention this year, or perhaps even within the broader Galaxy foldable lineup.

Ultra Light and Ultra Thin Galaxy Fold?

Samsung has now confirmed that it will be expanding the "Ultra" branding to its foldable line. In a press release, the company playfully teased what to expect from the foldable Galaxy Ultra. For instance, it referred to the device as having a "powerful camera to commemorate your night out," likely hinting at a much more capable imaging system. It also mentioned "all-day messaging, Browse and gaming," which could refer to improved battery life.

Samsung also included a short clip that shows the silhouette of the device unfolding and folding. It is depicted as a slim design, though it's hard to tell if this will break records without figures.

Samsung teases the Galaxy Z Fold "Ultra" with a familiar ratio as the Fold 6, but it could be much thinner. / © nextpit

More importantly, the press release highlighted the possible lightweight build of the Galaxy Ultra smartphone through the line "all without weighing you down." This is significant, given that the excessive weight of butterfly-style folding smartphones has been one of the key challenges Samsung has been trying to solve with every Galaxy Z generation.

Will We See Both Standard and Ultra Fold Devices?

Right now, it's still vague whether this new "Ultra" model will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra or simply the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra. We suspect that the company will align the naming scheme with its existing strategy, such as the new Galaxy S25 Edge following the Galaxy S25 series. With that said, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra as the final model name would not be surprising at all.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. / © nextpit

We also don't know if the standard Galaxy Fold model will be maintained as an option alongside the "Ultra" or if we will finally bid farewell to it.

Samsung's next-generation vertical folding flagship is said to be much thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is also expected to sport a 200 MP primary camera, a major upgrade for the Galaxy Fold range. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite SoC, similar to the Galaxy S25 series.

Are you excited to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Fold 7 Ultra? Let us know in the comments.