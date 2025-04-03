Roborock's S series has been a reliable choice for those looking for a powerful and high-quality robot vacuum cleaner. Many models received top ratings in our reviews, and I have personally been using the S7 MaxV for around three years now. However, a new era is beginning for Roborock with the launch of the Saros series. The company presents a completely new product line of high-end robot vacuum cleaners. We took a closer look at the first model in this series to figure out whether it's worth buying. The Roborock Saros 10 and Saros 70 models are the first in the series, with the Saros 70 being an experimental model with an integrated gripper arm, where its price remains unknown. The Saros 10, on the other hand, meets all the expectations of a high-end robot vacuum cleaner in 2025. I had the opportunity to review this smart home appliance over the course of three weeks before its official sales launch.

Summary Buy Roborock Saros 10R Good Excellent suction power

Excellent mopping function with either plate or pads

The mopping module & suction unit can be raised

Movable side brush and mopping pad to clean corners

Docking station with hot water

Reliable navigation and obstacle detection

Excellent app with many features Bad Expensive

No spare parts were included Roborock Saros 10R Roborock Saros 10R: All deals

Roborock Saros 10 Design The Saros 10 arrives in a large package, including a multifunctional docking station. All the necessary elements to get started are included. Only spare parts, such as a second pair of mopping pads, are missing. For those who value detailed instructions, a printed manual is included, even if this is not necessary in this day and age. Large, clearly illustrated instructions on a cardboard card allow for quick assembly within minutes. The app also guides you step-by-step through further use. Both the robot vacuum cleaner and the docking station impressed with their first-class workmanship. This was also reflected in the comparatively hefty weight, which works out as an advantage, as the robot vacuum cleaner can exert greater pressure on the floor when mopping. The only criticism is the reflective front of the docking station. While it looks stylish and classy, it is a challenge to keep clean. Roborock Saros 10 docking station © Timo Brauer / nextpit The Roborock Saros 10's cleaning brush © Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock Saros 10R with its rotating mop pads © Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock App - Home screen © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock App - Quick Settings © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit

Navigation Without a Visible LiDAR Tower If a robot vacuum cleaner cannot reach certain areas in the room or is thrown off course by rearranged furniture, even having the best suction performance is not good enough. Excellent navigation is therefore an essential feature. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser towers in combination with effective obstacle detection have proven their worth here. However, the Saros 10 dispenses with the classic LiDAR tower and instead relies on two ToF sensors on the front of the robot. Thanks to this technology, the Saros 10 can capture its surroundings in three dimensions and create a precise map. With a height measuring less than 8 centimeters, it can also clean under low furniture without any problems. The innovative technology works in a similar manner to Apple's Face ID and projects invisible points of light into the room, which are captured by a camera. What's even more impressive is how this worked perfectly even in complete darkness. As soon as the robot is set up, it begins to map its surroundings. It is advisable to open all doors and remove any obstacles. It only takes a few minutes to create the map for each room before the Saros 10 returns to the docking station. In our review, the created map was error-free and the automatic room layout worked well. However, if you prefer different room layouts or want to assign names to the rooms, this is easily performed after. In addition to the camera on the front, the Saros 10 has a second sensor on the right. This allows the robot vacuum cleaner to detect irregularly shaped walls and furniture precisely, cleaning right up to the edge. Even small obstacles, such as a smartphone charging cable or a Lego figure, were reliably detected and deftly avoided in our review.

Suction Performance of the Roborock Saros 10 Let's focus on the core competence of the Roborock Saros 10—vacuuming. The manufacturer claims an impressive suction power of 22,000 Pascal. However, this value alone is not very meaningful and can only be compared with other models to a limited extent. The design of the brushes and precise navigation are much more decisive when it comes to suction power. The latter proved to be absolutely reliable in the review and could not be disrupted even by temporary obstacles. The main brush consists of silicone fins and effortlessly tackles both fine dust and heavier crumbs. A closer look reveals that the brush consists of two separate parts, split in the middle. This design ensures that long hair that would otherwise wrap around the brush is easily sucked in. During the three-week practical review duration, this design proved to be extremely efficient, as not a single strand of hair got caught in the brush. The Roborock Saros 10's cleaning brush © Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock Saros 10R with its rotating mop pads © Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock App - Home screen © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock App - Quick Settings © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit The side brush also impressed with an innovative function. Thanks to an extendable arm, the robot vacuum cleaner can move to the side to actually reach every corner of the room. Unlike most round robot vacuum cleaners, the Roborock Saros 10 even cleans classic 90-degree corners right up to the edge and leaves not a single speck of dust behind.

Tailored Cleaning at Your Fingertips The mopping function is a regular source of debate among robot vacuum cleaner enthusiasts. While some swear by rotating mops, others prefer oscillating mop plates. Tell us in the comments which technology you prefer—there is no clear winner here. Depending on the floor type, one or the other technology has an advantage. Mop plates achieve better results on smooth surfaces such as wood or laminated flooring. On the other hand, rotating mops deliver slightly better results on textured floors such as tiles. Roborock gives you a choice, as the Saros 10 is equipped with an oscillating mopping plate, while the Saros 10R has two rotating mops. The model with the rotating mops was available for the review. Both models scored points with their ability to automatically clean the mops in the docking station with water heated up to 80 degrees, followed by drying. Roborock Saros 10R with its rotating mop pads © Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock App - Home screen © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock App - Quick Settings © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit The mopping result of the Saros 10 was impressive in the review. With warm water and the option of using a cleaning detergent, the robot vacuum cleaner effortlessly removed even the most stubborn stains. Like the side brush, one of the mops can be extended to reach the edges of a room more easily. Although the round mops do not reach 100 percent of a corner, they get into the corners much better than regular mops.

The Roborock App Worked Like a Charm The Roborock app impressed us in the review with its clear structure, appealing design, and reliable functionality. All features to operate the robot vacuum cleaner were clearly accessible on the start page. For experienced users, the app offered a variety of options in the settings to customize the robot vacuum cleaner. From the very first time it is set up, the robot vacuum cleaner asked for a few details about the home. This includes information such as whether it is used on several floors, the presence of pets, and whether sensitive furniture should be taken into account. The cleaning settings are adjusted depending on the selection. These options have been available in the settings for some time, but the direct query during the initial setup saves you the extra step and makes getting started particularly convenient. Roborock App - Home screen © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit Roborock App - Quick Settings © Screenshot Timo Brauer / nextpit

Should You Go for the Roborock Saros 10? The Roborock Saros 10 meets all the expectations that can be categorized as a high-end robot vacuum cleaner in 2025. It impressed with its combination of thorough cleaning performance, both vacuuming and mopping, precise navigation, and outstanding software. With a recommended retail price of $1,599, it is clearly positioned as a flagship model but offers a comprehensive package overall.