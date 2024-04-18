Narwal Freo X Plus Review: Affordable Robot Vacuum For Parquet & Tile Surfaces

With the Freo X Plus, Narwal promises a powerful robot vacuum cleaner at an affordable price point. With a suction power of 7,800 Pa and the "Zero Tangle Brush", the robot vacuum cleaner is supposed to remove dirt and hair from your home painlessly. Is this ideal for a $430 home appliance? In this nextpit review, we reveal the numerous strengths and the few weaknesses of the Narwal Freo X Plus.

Narwal Freo X Plus

Design and build quality The Narwhal vacuum robot can be set up and ready to clean in just a few minutes. The base is a charging station. It comes with a practical carpet pad to protect your floor. Pros: Quick and easy to set up

Stylish robot Cons: Surface of the robot is prone to scratches The Narwal Freo X Plus hardly differs from the Narwal Freo (review) or the Narwal Freo X Ultra (review). The major difference only becomes clear when you look under the magnetic hood of the vacuum and mopping robot. This conceals a 1-liter dust container and a 280 ml water tank, typical for a Narwal machine. The robot conceals a 1-liter dust container and a 280-ml water tank. / © nextpit Optionally, you can use the included disposable dust container. In addition to two side brushes, Narwal installed a mop plate in the Freo X Plus to which you can attach a cloth. The Narwal robot measures 35 × 35.5 × 1.7 cm. In addition to the robot vacuum cleaner and mopping cloths, you will also get the docking station and an additional dust container filter. As the name suggests, the docking station is only used to charge the robot vacuum cleaner. There are no water tanks or a suction function with this model. Also important to know: How to make your robot vacuum cleaner last longer The docking station of the Freo X Plus is only used for power supply. / © nextpit Setting up the robot is quick and easy. You connect the robot vacuum cleaner to your Wi-Fi network and carry out any firmware updates, if available. The docking station for the robot is also very practical as Narwal helps protect your floor if you are afraid that the robot vacuum cleaner will scratch the floor when it docks.

App and functions The Narwal Freo app offers a wide range of practical settings to clean your home. One setting in particular was especially surprising. Pros: Range of detailed cleaning settings.

User-friendly interface.

Multiple floors can be set. Cons: - Once the robot is ready to clean and the firmware is up to date, it's time to start mapping out your home. During the mapping process, the robot only recognized two of the three available rooms. That's not so bad, because you can edit the map afterwards. After mapping, you can divide or combine rooms. If you want to protect your favorite furniture, you can set no-go zones for the robot. Speaking of furniture, the Narwhal Freo X Plus recognizes carpets during mapping and displays them on the map. Did the Narwal vacuum robot fail to correctly recognize all rooms? Not a problem. You can edit the scanned map afterwards. / © nextpit In the app's main menu, you can see the image of your living space. A wide range of cleaning settings is available at the bottom. You can choose between four suction levels and three levels for mopping. You can also set how narrow the robot's paths should be. In the Narwal Freo app, you can choose between four suction levels and three water flow rate levels. You can also specify how precisely the robot should move through your home. / © nextpit If you are a fan of fixed routines, you will certainly like the option of scheduling the vacuuming times. You can set fixed days and times for the robot vacuum to do its work while you are away. You can also set the cleaning settings the robot vacuum cleaner should use to clean your home.

Suction and mopping performance The Narwhal Freo X Plus vacuums excellently on tiles and parquet for a €300 robot vacuum cleaner. However, its performance on carpets decreases rapidly. In one respect, the Freo X Plus is a flagship appliance. Pros: Surprisingly good suction power on smooth surfaces.

Top-notch navigation capability.

No problems with hair. Cons: Mop function is not usable.

Drop in performance when vacuuming on carpets. The Narwal Freo X Plus achieved impressive suction results on smooth surfaces. After vacuuming, we found 95 percent of the distributed oat flakes in the Freo X Plus dust container. The robot vacuum cleaner picked up sand just as well. As if that wasn't enough, the robot vacuum cleaner coped very well with animal or even long human hair. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oatmeal (tiles) 10 g 9,5 g 95 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,3 g 93 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 6,8 g 68 % On carpets, the Narhal robot vacuum cleaner's performance slowed down considerably. The 7,800 Pa suction power is not enough to confirm the result on smooth surfaces. Just 68 percent of the distributed sand was subsequently found in the dust container of the robot vacuum cleaner. Certainly helpful to know: Tips on how to improve cleaning The Freo X Plus has plenty of room for improvement when mopping. The result is not surprising, as Narwal installed a mopping plate. In other words, the robot vacuum cleaner pushes a mop behind it. Don't get us wrong, the Narwal Freo X Plus doesn't smear dried ketchup stains, but it doesn't manage to get rid of these stains, either. Models such as the Dreame L10 Prime are ahead of the game in this respect. What's more, when cleaning and drying the mop, you might get your hands sticky. The best robot vacuum cleaners with mopping function: Roborock S8 Maxv Ultra review Smooth surfaces are the Freo X Plus' favorite terrain. Even pet hair doesn't bother the robot here. / © nextpit Your carpets are safe from this robot vacuum cleaner simply because as it detects carpets, it raises its mopping plate by nine millimetres. The navigation and obstacle detection are frighteningly good. Why do we say frighteningly good? That's because we're talking about a robot vacuum cleaner that costs €329. The Narwhal Freo X Plus reliably recognizes new obstacles and gets around all obstacles easily. No one can beat the Narwal Freo X Plus when it comes to navigation. Obstacle detection also worked wonderfully in the review. / © nextpit Finally, the very fact that you can view the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner in the app is not something that should be taken for granted in this price range. After cleaning, the Freo X Plus returns to the docking station, where it takes exactly two hours for the robot to be fully charged. As described earlier, there are no water tanks or self-cleaning processes at the docking station. When the robot is parked in the docking station, the dust bag will be disinfected. The Narwal app shows you the live location of the robot during cleaning. / © nextpit