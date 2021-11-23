Black Friday Deal: The AirPods Pro have never been cheaper!

The Apple AirPods Pro , the greatest earbuds Apple has ever produced, are now discounted at BestBuy at $189.99 from $249.99. We've never seen them cheaper in the US before.

The AirPods Pro need little introduction. For years Apple has left us stunned with bold design and smart innovation on their headsets. The Apple AirPods Pro represent that and a lot more, bringing unique features like excellent ANC and Spatial Audio with head tracking.

Now you can get them alongside their charging case with a large discount at BestBuy. While the original price was almost $250, they are now sitting comfortably below the $200 mark at $189.99.

They come with a Magsafe Case/ © Ben Miller / NextPit

Why choose the Apple AirPods Pro?

The Apple AirPods Pro have the best features Apple could fit in their small, tear-drop frame. They feature excellent ANC capabilities that block ambient noise so that you can enjoy your music without any interruptions. Another major positive that my colleague points out in his review is the comfortable fit, which is enhanced by the pressure-equalizing grilles. Your ears will never hurt again!

Technical Specifications Product Apple AirPods Pro Picture Good Very good fit

Good sound

Very good active noise suppression

Very good integration with iOS

Compact charging case Bad Only basic functions outside of the Apple Ecosystem

Missing volume control

Average battery life Rating Read the review

As is the case with other ANC headphones, they also have a transparency mode that allows you to hear sounds like you would without wearing them in order to have conversations or to stroll the street without hampering your ability to hear your environment.

Their battery life is decent, with more than 24 hours of total listening time with the included Magsafe charger. A minus point is that they are not exactly useful outside the Apple Ecosystem, something common among Apple products – but hey, if you are here that probably won't be an issue.

So what do you think of this deal? Do you like the Apple AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments below!