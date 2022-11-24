The insanely cool Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are 25% cheaper right now

One of Google's best deals this Black Friday is the pair of Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are down to $149 from $200. That's a fantastic 25 percent off the usual price of the noise cancelling headphones . It's also the best offer we've seen on Amazon.

If you're already inclined to the Android platform, the Pixel Buds Pro buds make a very logical choice at this price point where premium features are found. Everything from spatial audio to multipoint connectivity and long battery life is present. So, read on why we think you should not miss this deal.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Buds Pro The premium Google Pixel Buds Pro are 25% off during this Black Friday event. To device database

Pixel Buds Pro earbuds have all the premium features you can think of

We were impressed by the Pixel Buds Pro when we reviewed them. The cool exterior matched with a lightweight form produces a comfortable fit for any type of ear. Adding to the comfy feel is the responsive touch gestures support and water-resistant protection.

Aside from the active noise canceling function, Google's Pixel Buds Pro boasts 3D or spatial audio that you can find on more expensive headphones. There are also huge 11mm audio drivers ensuring immersive output when listening or taking a call.

Google Pixels Buds design / © NextPit

Android users can greatly benefit from the companion app that is intuitive to navigate the different equalizers and mode selections. Similarly, Bluetooth ships with AAC and SBC codecs and multi-pairing connections. The latter is very useful when you want to quickly answer calls in the middle of a working session.

With the buds alone, the battery is rated up to 11 hours, which beats most alternatives on paper. The total playback is extended to 31 hours using the charging case. Fast and wireless charging features are available too.

We've been keeping an eye on this deal since the Pixel Buds Pro in-ears were launched in September. The current offering should add reasons for you to take your part and check out the premium Google earbuds.