Buy the Google Pixel 7a and Get a Pair of Pixel Earbuds for Free

What's good about buying a mid-range phone is that you get a close experience to a more expensive flagship but without overpaying. Thanks to an Amazon deal, Google's latest Pixel 7a is already on sale just ahead of Prime Day . The capable mid-tier Android phone can be purchased with the Pixel Buds A-series for $499, translating to $100 worth of savings.

The Google Pixel 7a (review) normally costs $499 and for this price, Amazon offers it with a free set of Pixel Buds A-series wireless earphones, which retail for $100. This ultimately nets you the same amount as when you acquire the earbuds separately. Even greater, all three colorways are listed.

Google Pixel 7a is one of the best mid-range phones with flagship performance

The Pixel 7a received a perfect five-star rating in Camila's review, meaning the new Google mid-ranger has excelled in the test. This is only fitting as the device packs a high-end display with a fast refresh rate of 90 Hz that is remarkably better than its predecessor. In addition to the IP67 dust and water-resistant certification it carries, it has the same premium-looking design as the vanilla Pixel 7 as well.

When it comes to performance, it is also a capable machine with numerous horses at its disposal. It is possible because the same Tensor G2 chipset from the flagship counterpart is found under the hood of the Pixel 7a. Subsequently, the efficient silicon is mated to 8 GB of RAM and a decent 4385 mAh battery capacity.

Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch 90 Hz OLED screen making it a compact smartphone. / © NextPit

At the rear of the Pixel 7a is a dual camera setup headlined by the new 64 MP main snapper. In terms of quality, photos taken in daylight look fantastic with much of the details retained while night shots are even more impressive. There is also a 13 MP that accommodates ultrawide shots along with a 13 MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K video.

Google's Pixel 7a is powered by Android 13 out of the box. But this is accompanied by rich software support that guarantees the handset is updated to Android 14 OS and all the way to Android 16, which is together with five years of security patches.

Will you buy the Pixel 7a with this bundle? Or are you waiting for an actual cash discount on the handset? Let us know your plans.