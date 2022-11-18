Is Google crazy? The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are cheapest today!

You might not need to wait for Black Friday to kick off next week if you're looking to own one of Google's flagship smartphones . The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that were launched last month are at their best prices today. All configurations of the two models are heavily discounted on Amazon with up to $150 savings, putting the cheapest entry at $499.

Amazon is making it smoother for those switching sides to Android. The e-commerce giant is having an early Pixel 7 (Pro) deal by offering up to $150 savings depending on which Pixel 7 variant you are getting.

Both the 128GB and 256GB options of the Pixel 7 are down to $499 and $599, respectively. Meanwhile, the bigger Pixel 7 Pro now starts at $749 from $899, or equivalent to a 17 percent cost reduction.

Why the Google Pixel 7 (Pro) is the best smartphone to experience Android

Google only released the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last month, thus, the pair is incredibly fresh by today's standards. And besides the rare promotion, there are many reasons why the Pixel 7 (Pro) is the best alternative for owning a premium Android device.

The two arrived with an updated glass and metal design. However, Google managed to put some unique distinctions through the encircled camera lens housed by an edge-to-edge aluminum strip. Other notable features kept are the punched hole display and IP68 water resistance.

The Pixel 7 (Pro) is a photo smartphone above all / © NextPit

Like the previous Pixel generations, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro remained formidable in the camera department, thanks to Google's software algorithm. The standard shooter is equipped with a dual camera consisting of a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide. Opting for the Pro means you get an extra 48MP telephoto.

Powering the Pixel hardware is the new custom Tensor G2 chipset coupled with an 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. There are also ample battery capacities on each Pixel. More importantly, Google adds up to five years of software patches and three major Android upgrades on the table.

Are you planning to upgrade to a Pixel? Also, let us know if you want to see more crazy deals like this.