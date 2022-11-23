Google's Pixel 6a is back to its all-time lowest price of $299

Google's Black Friday deals are in full swing on Amazon. After listing the Pixel 7 (Pro) with massive discounts earlier this week, the spotlight is now on the Pixel 6a that is down to $299, bringing back the all-time lowest price we've seen. Find out why this mid-range Pixel is the one to beat.

All three colors of the Google Pixel 6a are on sale for $299 with the same memory selection of 6 GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The rare 33 percent discount means you will get to save $150 off the usual price of the device. Google is generous enough to offer an installment basis for purchases through its official online store.

Pixel 6a is one of the best Android mid-range smartphones to buy

The Pixel 6a is a moderately sized smartphone with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and design inspired by the premium Pixel 6 series. It's available in a two-tone finish with black, white, and sage green as primary color options. We liked in our review how the device is also IP67 water-resistance similar to the more expensive models.

As for the hardware, the Pixel 6a has a powerful Tensor chipset along with a decent amount of memory and robust battery life. The mid-ranger does not only outperform other alternatives in performance, but it notably shoots better too. Thanks to the dual 12MP camera, the Pixel 6a is an incredible snapper day and night.

Camera module in bar format, keeping the visual design of the Pixel 6 series / © NextPit

If you're gunning for top-notch software assistance, Google is seen to deliver. The Pixel 6a has 5-year security support along with three major Android upgrades. Google guarantees up to Android 16 software updates.

The Google Pixel 6a was only available sometime in August this year, this makes it an easy pick for those who are tight in budget to get a flagship handset. If you would like to see more mid-range smartphone deals, do let us know in the comment section.