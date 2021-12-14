Deal alert: Turn your iPhone or Android into a PlayStation or Xbox and save 40%

We know how difficult it is to get a new game console this holiday - even for high-ranking executives . But why not use your mobile as a gaming device? Amazon is discounting the Razer Kishi gamepad, with both the iPhone and Android models with 40% off for a limited time only. The gamepad basically wraps around the smartphone, similar to a Nintendo Switch, turning it into a portable PlayStation or Xbox.

TL;DR

The Razer Kishi gamepad is on sale for $ 99.99 $59.99 (iPhone) / $79.99 $44.99 (Android) .

(iPhone) / (Android) The gaming accessory has a 4.3/5 rating at the online store.

Bring console-level control to your mobile, making it compatible with cloud gaming services.

This deal comes just in time for the holiday season, while we are still dealing with component shortages and close to zero availability for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles. As an alternative, Microsoft, Sony, Google, Amazon, and Nvidia GeForce offer cloud gaming services that can provide next-generation level gaming on the go.

The Razer Kishi is a gamepad accessory that is mounted around your smartphone, with different versions for iPhones and Android devices, adding physical buttons and analog sticks to your mobile.

Razer Kishi (iPhone)

Razer Kishi (Android)

Why choose the Razer Kishi

The iPhone version uses the Lightning port for low latency and pass-through charging / © Razer

The Kishi comes from one of the most famous gaming brands, with years of experience making gamepads and other gaming gear. The device has more than 8,000 ratings at Amazon, with an average score of 4.3 stars.

One of the main advantages of the Kishi comes from its pass-through port — Lightning on the iPhone model, USB-C on the Android version — that avoids the latency issues from using Bluetooth, as well as allows the Kishi to charge the smartphone. One extra benefit is that it allows the gamepad to not require an internal battery, saving on weight and not having to worry about charging two different gadgets.

Compatible game streaming services

According to Razer, the Kishi not only works with games with gamepad support, but also with all the major game subscription services:

Amazon Luna (cloud streaming)

Apple Arcade

Google Stadia (cloud streaming)

Microsoft Game Pass Streaming (xCloud)

Nvidia GeForce Now (local/cloud streaming)

Valve Steam Link (local streaming)

