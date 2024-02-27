Free iOS And Android Apps you can Download This Week

Welcome to this week's edition of our free apps of the week which is published twice each week. You will find a selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store here. Do you want to grace your iPhone or Android handset with some interesting apps? Check out our list of free apps that are now available for a limited time only, where they will end up as paid in due time. Strike while the iron is hot!

You will not find any random apps listed here as we have ensured these are not scams or privacy traps. However, this edition is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week which is published each week since we do not review these apps. This means some of them might feature more ads than you normally would and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come think there is an app you would like to use in the future but not right now, you can download and install it first. It will be considered as "purchased" and will be available in your app library forever. You can then uninstall it right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Reminder Pro ($3.49): Need a reminder app? This one gets the job done perfectly well.

Daily Calorie Balance Pro ($0.99): Keep track of your calorie intake with this app by keying in every single thing that you eat.

RunGPS Trainer Pro Full ($4.49): Do you like running? This app helps keep track of all your running efforts with metrics that can help you improve.

Android games

Jewels Premium Match 3 Puzzles ($2.99): I guess you can call this a clone of Bejeweled, with some interesting game mechanics to switch things up.

Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter ($0.99): A side-scrolling shooter where you mow down zombie after zombie with an arsenal of weapons.

Grow Dungeon Hero VIP ($1.99): Explore dungeons and get rid of all enemies you come across as you grow more powerful with gear upgrades and new abilities.

Tech Quiz Master ($2.49): Do you think you are the ultimate tech geek? Let's see how well you do in this game.

Secret Tower VIP ($0.99): Go all out as your characters continue to grow from strength to strength as you defeat huge bosses and obtain powerful gear.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

VidEdit ($0.99): No computer to edit your videos while you are on the move? Fret not, you can use this app to get the job done.

Metadata ($0.79): Make image management easier on your phone where you can view image metadata for each photo at a glance.

BeeScan ($9.99): Want to scan documents into the PDF format with your iPhone? This app does it pretty well.

Kintsugi ($24.99): A mindful and journaling self-care app that helps you remain focused on what's important in your life.

FILCA - SLR Film Camera ($4.99): Get analog vibes for your photos and videos with this app where you can control your iPhone's camera manually.

Free games for iPhone and iPad

My City: Jail House ($3.99): A prison escape jail home game, where you are the prison warden and do your best to keep the law and order there.

Real Cricket '24 ($8.99): Do you love the game of cricket? Find out just how good you are at managing your team with this game!

FurryFury: Smash & Roll ($3.99): A unique brawler game that requires skills and tactics, and not just button mashing.

Dirt Trackin' 2 ($3.99): Race online with numerous players in your rally car. Do you have what it takes?

Legacy 3 - The Hidden Relic ($1.99): A puzzle adventure game where you need to solve different puzzles in order to advance from one room to another.

Did you find this week's free apps appealing? Is there anything on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that caught your eye? Do let us know in the comments if there are any app recommendations from you.