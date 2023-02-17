Score big savings: free Android and iOS Apps of the week

It is Friday, and perhaps you are about to wind down from a hectic week at work. Maybe it is time you looked for a bunch of apps to blow off some steam. Here is this week's edition of the free apps of the week to help you see whether there is anything that catches your fancy. Perhaps you want to try something new on your smartphone? This is why we scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store each week for apps that are available for free. Now, these apps usually come attached to a price tag, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only.

This list of free apps will be published twice each week, one at the beginning and another at the end. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. Neither Google Play Store nor Apple App Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for since there is no particular time frame on when they will last, so they can just be removed from the list just as quickly as they were put up.

Our recommendation: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Manual Camera ( $4.99 ) : Smartphone cameras have improved by leaps and bounds, so why not get the right software to go along with it?

: Smartphone cameras have improved by leaps and bounds, so why not get the right software to go along with it? Rotation Control ( $0.99 ) : Overwrite your smartphone's own controls in terms of screen rotation with this app.

: Overwrite your smartphone's own controls in terms of screen rotation with this app. How Much Can I Spend? ( $2.99 ) : A premium version of an app that helps you with your cash management. How apt.

: A premium version of an app that helps you with your cash management. How apt. Pro MP3 Player ( $1.19 ) : A MP3 player that does not whip the llama's ass...

: A MP3 player that does not whip the llama's ass... Spirits Gate EVP ( $1.49 ): This app claims to capture spirit voices. Do try it out and see whether it is a scam or otherwise...

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Connect ( $0.99 ) : Your goal? Clean up the board, and you can do so by removing two cards of the same type each time.

: Your goal? Clean up the board, and you can do so by removing two cards of the same type each time. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ) : You are the hero in this game who is out to rid the world of baddies.

: You are the hero in this game who is out to rid the world of baddies. Wind Wings ( $1.99 ) : Shoot down aliens from the comfort of your smartphone.

: Shoot down aliens from the comfort of your smartphone. Dungeon Shooter: Dark Temple ( $1.99 ) : A FPS title where you loot temples while getting rid of enemies.

: A FPS title where you loot temples while getting rid of enemies. Timing Hero VP ( $2.99 ) : A retro fighting game in pixelated graphics that rolls back the years, as though you were playing on a monochrome display.

: A retro fighting game in pixelated graphics that rolls back the years, as though you were playing on a monochrome display. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ( $2.99 ): A tower defense game that is set in the future, giving you access to cool weapons.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Unit Converter Pro HD ( $0.99 ) : If your work or studies requires you to convert a lot of units and measurements, then this app will come in handy.

: If your work or studies requires you to convert a lot of units and measurements, then this app will come in handy. MoodMission ( $1.99 ) : Self-care is extremely important. Share your mood with this app, and it will recommend steps to be on the road to a better you.

: Self-care is extremely important. Share your mood with this app, and it will recommend steps to be on the road to a better you. cRate Pro ( $0.99 ) : Now that international borders have opened up, perhaps you want to entertain the travel bug and bring this easy currency converter along?

: Now that international borders have opened up, perhaps you want to entertain the travel bug and bring this easy currency converter along? Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro ( $9.99 ) : Control your Mac or even PC from a couch or bed with this app using your phone.

: Control your Mac or even PC from a couch or bed with this app using your phone. Facemkr ( $2.99 ): Create your own avatar with this app, it does look fairly accurate.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Twisty Animal ( $3.99 ) : The premise is simple: you tap left and right to avoid obstacles, and yet it is insanely addictive!

: The premise is simple: you tap left and right to avoid obstacles, and yet it is insanely addictive! Rain Drop Catcher ( $2.99 ) : Try to catch as many raindrops as possible in this game!

: Try to catch as many raindrops as possible in this game! Da Fake Game Show ( $1.99 ) : A low-budget game show where the competition is very real, but the prize money is not.

: A low-budget game show where the competition is very real, but the prize money is not. Strange Adventure Pro ( $1.99 ) : A game that needs to be played to understand just how weird and wonderful it is, turning traditional game design on its head.

: A game that needs to be played to understand just how weird and wonderful it is, turning traditional game design on its head. Paintiles ( $2.99 ) : Paint the tiles and make matches to clear the level!

: Paint the tiles and make matches to clear the level! Oddballs ( $1.99 ): A physics-based game that will see you launch balls from a cannon.

What do you think of our selection for this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.