Free apps of the week: Black Friday edition

So it is officially Black Friday , and while you are busy checking out the best tech deals , do remember that we continue to work behind the scenes to offer you yet another edition of the free apps of the week for the weekend. We at NextPit have gone through a list of apps and games for iOS and Android that we think might pique your interest, and best of all is, they are all free! Do take note that these are normally paid apps, but are made available for free for a temporary time only on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

We performed a compilation of apps for this twice-weekly post by checking out the two app stores and visiting deal sites. Apps such as AppSales also help us n our quest, and using that, we were able to curate this customized list.

Of course, a caveat is applied here. Unlike our individual app reviews, the list of free apps shown here did not go through any measures of quality control. We remain unaware whether these apps are data miners or offer some crazy in-app transactions in a pay-to-win format, or if the app itself is simply better off not released. We suggest you perform your due diligence before downloading any of them.

We highly recommend doing so: Whenever you come across an app that you think is interesting and would like to use one day but do not have any purpose for it at the moment, go ahead and install the app. Upon doing so, just uninstall it, as the app can easily be reinstalled in the future as and when required since it already shows up as part of your app library. This is a reliable, tried-and-tested method that lets you maximize any short-lived promotions.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

GFX Tool Pro ( $0.49 ) : An app that lets you control and tweak your smartphone's graphics settings.

: An app that lets you control and tweak your smartphone's graphics settings. CP Meeting Notes ( $2.99 ) : Not only does this app take notes, it also allows you to make audio recordings.

: Not only does this app take notes, it also allows you to make audio recordings. Boundo API Checker ( $0.99 ) : Do you tend to download APKs from different sites? This app helps perform checks to make sure they're legit.

: Do you tend to download APKs from different sites? This app helps perform checks to make sure they're legit. Gento S Android 12 Icon Pack (0.99 ) : Make your smartphone carry the Android 12 look if it has not yet received that OS update.

: Make your smartphone carry the Android 12 look if it has not yet received that OS update. Relaxing Sleep Sounds Pro ($0.99) : Having trouble falling asleep? This app plays back soothing, natural sound to help you enter dreamland.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Dividing Fractions ($2.99) : A math learning game that deals with division and fractions, perfect for the little ones.

: A math learning game that deals with division and fractions, perfect for the little ones. Multiplication Tables ($2.99) : Learn how to multiply quickly in this math learning game.

: Learn how to multiply quickly in this math learning game. Puzzle for Kids: Animal Game ($2.99) : An educational game for pre-schoolers to engage their brain and prepare them for school.

: An educational game for pre-schoolers to engage their brain and prepare them for school. Neo Monsters ($0.99) : This looks like a Pokemon clone, so be prepared to spend many hours grinding your way to the top.

: This looks like a Pokemon clone, so be prepared to spend many hours grinding your way to the top. Summoners Era ($0.99) : Another game that requires you to create the most powerful team to defeat all enemies that cross your path.

: Another game that requires you to create the most powerful team to defeat all enemies that cross your path. Squid Ball Challenge ($0.49) : Use your knowledge of physics to manipulate a ball into a bucket.

: Use your knowledge of physics to manipulate a ball into a bucket. Data Defense ($4.99) : Basically a tower defense game that is presented in a whole new way.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Personalized Message ( $1.99 ): Here is an app that lets you personalize your text messages your way...

Here is an app that lets you personalize your text messages your way... Tremor Tracker ($0.99) : This app will inform you of all the tremors that are happening around the world in real-time.

: This app will inform you of all the tremors that are happening around the world in real-time. Rollit ($2.99) : This is a photo transfer app that makes it easier to transfer photos and videos from a computer to an iPhone camera roll.

: This is a photo transfer app that makes it easier to transfer photos and videos from a computer to an iPhone camera roll. Magnifying Glass & Flashlight ($0.99) : Forgot your reading glasses? This app takes advantage of your device's camera and sheds light on the text.

These iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Ice In ($1.99) : Help save these trapped penguins in this puzzler.

: Help save these trapped penguins in this puzzler. Driving Zone: Germany ($0.99) : Ever wondered how it felt to drive a lean, mean, German machine? Can't afford one? This app lets you let loose on those beasts without having to fork out a single cent!

Ever wondered how it felt to drive a lean, mean, German machine? Can't afford one? This app lets you let loose on those beasts without having to fork out a single cent! Jasper's Balloon Adventure ($0.99) : A game that was specially designed for kids, where they pop colorful balloons.

: A game that was specially designed for kids, where they pop colorful balloons. GraviT ($1.99) : A new type of puzzle game that requires you to rotate your iPhone until the colored block comes to a rest at a specific place.

: A new type of puzzle game that requires you to rotate your iPhone until the colored block comes to a rest at a specific place. Car Mechanic Tycoon ($2.99) : Want to own a booming mechanic business? This game lets you live out your dream!

: Want to own a booming mechanic business? This game lets you live out your dream! Attack Balls Bubble Shooter ($3.99) : Ever played Puzzle Bobble? This is like that, just minus the cute dinosaurs.

: Ever played Puzzle Bobble? This is like that, just minus the cute dinosaurs. Alice Trapped in Wonderland ($0.99) : Help Alice escape from a nightmare known as Wonderland.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.