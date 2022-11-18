Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid versions for free!

Here is our second edition of the free apps of the week to usher in the weekend. Once again, NextPit has done the hard work of picking out apps and games for iOS and Android that are now temporarily free, although they would normally be paid apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

We compiled the information required for this post by checking out the two app stores as well as visiting deal sites. Apps like AppSales also come in handy, and from there, we were able to curate this customized list. In other words, these apps were not released for free, but are now available for nothing.

Dear readers, do be aware that unlike our specialist app reviews, the list of free apps here did not go through any quality control. We remain unaware whether these apps are data miners or offer some outrageous in-app transactions in a pay-to-win format, or if the app itself is simply terrible. Hence, due diligence on your part is highly recommended.

Here is a hat tip: Whenever you stumble upon an interesting app that you would like to use one day but do not have any room or purpose for it at the moment, feel free to install the app. Once you have done that, you can just delete it from your device. Doing so will ensure the app is forever part of your app library so that you can reinstall the program in the future as and when required. This is a reliable, tried-and-tested method that lets you maximize any short-lived promotions.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99 ) : Control your musical playback with this app, where you control not only the equalizer but the bass levels as well.

: Control your musical playback with this app, where you control not only the equalizer but the bass levels as well. Volume Booster Max Pro ( $1.99 ) : Your smartphone speaker is not loud enough? Perhaps this app might be able to do something to remedy the situation...

: Your smartphone speaker is not loud enough? Perhaps this app might be able to do something to remedy the situation... Video Gallery ( $0.99 ) : Here is where you can get a collection of royalty-free videos in one central repository.

: Here is where you can get a collection of royalty-free videos in one central repository. SkanApp ($19.99 ) : Transform your smartphone into a portable scanner, anytime, anywhere with this app.

: Transform your smartphone into a portable scanner, anytime, anywhere with this app. iR XBOX ONE ($2.99) : If your smartphone has an IR blaster, then this app allows you to control your Xbox One S and X from your smartphone.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Weapon War ($0.99) : It is weapons vs weapons in this frantic game, where you let loose your most powerful weapons against the opponents each round.

: It is weapons vs weapons in this frantic game, where you let loose your most powerful weapons against the opponents each round. Escape Balls ($0.49) : Your mission is to guide the ball through an obstacle course and emerge unscathed.

: Your mission is to guide the ball through an obstacle course and emerge unscathed. Wind Wings Space Shooter Gala ($1.99) : Time to save the universe yet again by shooting down enemies in a space dogfight.

: Time to save the universe yet again by shooting down enemies in a space dogfight. Coin Princess ($0.99) : Help your princess battle a group of enemies with her cohort and emerge victorious.

: Help your princess battle a group of enemies with her cohort and emerge victorious. Infinity Dungeon ($0.99) : Yu are out to mine a dungeon dry of its riches, and yet there are enemies and monsters who are upset that you have encroached upon their territory.

: Yu are out to mine a dungeon dry of its riches, and yet there are enemies and monsters who are upset that you have encroached upon their territory. Fire Fall: Rescue Quest ($1.49) : An endless falling game, where the objective is not to fall "splat!" on your face.

: An endless falling game, where the objective is not to fall "splat!" on your face. One Shot ($0.99) : Some things in life give you only one shot at making it, and the same goes with this game, where you clear each level with just one shot.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Talking Magic 8 Ball ( $1.99 ): Have trouble making decisions in life? Why not let this magic 8-ball app give you the answers...

Have trouble making decisions in life? Why not let this magic 8-ball app give you the answers... Time Note ($2.99) : Use time to your advantage with this unique app that presents your notes in a totally different manner.

: Use time to your advantage with this unique app that presents your notes in a totally different manner. Calculator Voice Easy ($0.99) : This is a live voice calculator that, well, voices out your input and output.

: This is a live voice calculator that, well, voices out your input and output. Epica Pro ($1.99) : An alternative camera app for those who want to explore more than just the regular iOS camera app...

These iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

yourSudoku ($4.99) : The Sudoku craze has not died out yet, and there are still niche games to tickle your brain with.

: The Sudoku craze has not died out yet, and there are still niche games to tickle your brain with. Haptic Hustle ($1.99) : Tilt and shake your iPhone accordingly so that the ball can make its way to the proper destination.

Tilt and shake your iPhone accordingly so that the ball can make its way to the proper destination. Crystal Cove ($0.99) : Match 3 or more triangles of the same color on the board in order to make them disappear, and whatever you do, do not get surrounded!

: Match 3 or more triangles of the same color on the board in order to make them disappear, and whatever you do, do not get surrounded! Dibba & Dabba ($0.99) : This is an addictive adventure game, where you need to rescue your best friend who has been abducted by aliens.

: This is an addictive adventure game, where you need to rescue your best friend who has been abducted by aliens. Aliens vs Humans ($1.99) : Not quite X-Com: Enemy Unknown from all those years ago, but close.

: Not quite X-Com: Enemy Unknown from all those years ago, but close. Nodeshifter ($2.99) : This is a roguelike arcade game that will require you to save humanity once again by preventing a computer attack.

: This is a roguelike arcade game that will require you to save humanity once again by preventing a computer attack. Jumpy Wheels ($0.99) : Tap the screen to help the ball jump through a myriad obstacles.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.