Save Money with these Free iOS And Android Apps of the Week

What's a phone if there are no apps worth installing? Fret not, if you are out of ideas, we have a bi-weekly free iOS and Android Apps of the Week column that keeps you abreast with a list of games and productivity apps that might catch your interest!

This is a very different list from our "Top 5 Apps of the Week" article since all the apps listed here will only be free temporarily. We have painstakingly selected these apps to feature minimal microtransactions and all of them have a minimum 3.5-star rating just so you know you are not getting a lemon.

However, we are at the mercy of the app developers on how long they want to make these games and apps free before returning to their paid status. Should you come across an app that is listed but is no longer free, do let us know so that we can update the article accordingly.

Here's a tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to own but don't need right now, first download and install it. By doing so, you have "bought" it once for free, and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Best U Be Happy Everyday ($1.99): Keep yourself happy at all times with this app, thanks to its daily inspiring phrases to start your day.

Android games

G'luck! ($0.99): A 2D platformer game with nifty-looking graphics that is a throwback to the great platformers of the 90s.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Remoti: Remote Work ($0.99): Love working from home? Remoti helps you find jobs where you can work, well, remotely!

iOS games

Are you going to try out any of our app recommendations? Do you prefer more games or productivity apps on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.