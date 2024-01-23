Save a Whopping $600 on Bluetti's AC180 Portable Power Station

The well-known portable power station and solar generator brand, Bluetti, is now running a sale on many of its solar generators over on Amazon. The Bluetti AC180 is one of the most interesting deals as it gets up to $600 savings, bringing it to the record price we saw last year.

Particularly, the AC180 bundled with a 200-watt solar panel is down to $899 from the regular set price of $1499. You can also opt for the standalone without the solar panels, and this is listed for $649 or $350 less than the usual price of $999.

Why the Bluetti AC180 is a preferred portable power station to buy

Bluetti's AC180 only came on the scene last year, so, if you're in the market for the latest portable power station, it makes a worthwhile choice given the newer features in tow.

As regards the portable power station unit itself, it comes with a huge 1152 Wh LFP battery capacity. This can be more than doubled using a B80 battery pack that adds another 806 Wh of juice. At a normal full capacity, the Bluetti AC180 can fully recharge a laptop more than a dozen times. Plus, it can energize high-powered appliances, such as a coffee maker for almost an hour, thanks to the 1800 watts AC power output, peaking at 2,700 watts.

Bluetto AC180 (European version) has a pair of AC sockets, multiple USB-A and USB-C, and a DC car socket. / © nextpit

Bluetti also gave the AC180 fast charging capability. With direct charging from an AC wall outlet, the power station's juice can be replenished from 0 to 80 percent in just 45 minutes. The solar panels mean you can recharge it while on outdoor trips.

There are multiple ports and sockets as well, which should support powering up a few devices and appliances plugged at once. Namely, you have four AC sockets and a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports in addition to the DC car socket and wireless charging pad. A legible LCD screen is also placed in the front's center, which presents essential metrics like estimated charging time and remaining battery life.

What are your thoughts on the Bluetti AC180 and its features? Do you think it will fit into your camping and off-road adventures? We're eager to hear your answers.