Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these paid apps for free!

Do you like to check out new apps all the time? The gods are smiling on you then. Just like clockwork each week, we have come up with a good selection of apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones that are free for a limited time only! We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads without having to fork out a single cent.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store offer discounts and promotions on a regular basis where you can obtain paid apps for free for a limited time only.

We have rounded up these free apps and listed them for you, unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not test every single temporarily free app. Hence, be a little bit cautious, so you do not end up in a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to keep the free app for the future? Just download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will still be added to and kept in your list of purchased apps, and you can download it again in the future for free once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Tape-A-Talk Pro Voice Recorder ( $3.99 ): Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder lets you record voice and audio in the highest quality. It supports unlimited recordings in the background. Listen to your audio and voice recordings easily with a click and edit them within the app. Pause/Rewind/FF as you know it from the dictation machine.

): Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder lets you record voice and audio in the highest quality. It supports unlimited recordings in the background. Listen to your audio and voice recordings easily with a click and edit them within the app. Pause/Rewind/FF as you know it from the dictation machine. Gallery ( $0.99 ): Gallery is a smart photo album app that organizes your photos and videos in moments, allowing you to relive and share the best moments of your life.

): Gallery is a smart photo album app that organizes your photos and videos in moments, allowing you to relive and share the best moments of your life. NT Converter ( $2.99 ): With NT Converter, your brain can take a break as this premium unit converter app sports numerous advanced features of more than 40 unit converters that handle well over 1,200 units.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

G'luck! ( $0.99 ): This 2D platformer game is relatively humdrum and you may be frustrated by it. In addition, the duration of this game may seem very short and it could frustrate you even more, but what the heck—it is free!

): This 2D platformer game is relatively humdrum and you may be frustrated by it. In addition, the duration of this game may seem very short and it could frustrate you even more, but what the heck—it is free! City Destructor HD ( $2.49 ): Your goal in this game is extremely simple: Demolish cities at your own leisure! There are two game modes to choose from - Puzzle Mode and Playground Mode. Progress is measured through the wanton destruction of cities.

): Your goal in this game is extremely simple: Demolish cities at your own leisure! There are two game modes to choose from - Puzzle Mode and Playground Mode. Progress is measured through the wanton destruction of cities. Spelling Challenge PRO ( $1.49 ): It is time to see just how capable your vocabulary is with this game that pits your spelling skills against a massive tome of words.

): It is time to see just how capable your vocabulary is with this game that pits your spelling skills against a massive tome of words. Truth or Dare PRO ( $0.99 ): This is one of the best games to play in groups between couples, friends, families, and lovers. Truth Or Dare is also a variation of the Spin The Bottle game. This is the ideal app for parties, dates, sleepovers, and breaking the ice.

): This is one of the best games to play in groups between couples, friends, families, and lovers. Truth Or Dare is also a variation of the Spin The Bottle game. This is the ideal app for parties, dates, sleepovers, and breaking the ice. Elote ( $0.99 ): Want to prepare corn in all kinds of ways? This is the perfect app for you then, as you figure out how many ways you can cook corn.

): Want to prepare corn in all kinds of ways? This is the perfect app for you then, as you figure out how many ways you can cook corn. Teach Your Monster To Read ( $5.99 ): Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning, phonics and reading game for kids. Enjoyed by over 30 million worldwide, Teach Your Monster to Read is a truly ground-breaking kids reading app that makes learning to read fun for little ones aged between 3-6.

): Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning, phonics and reading game for kids. Enjoyed by over 30 million worldwide, Teach Your Monster to Read is a truly ground-breaking kids reading app that makes learning to read fun for little ones aged between 3-6. Squid Ball Challenge ( $0.49 ): This game is a simple physics game in which you have to move, flip and manipulate obstacles to drop the ball into the bucket. There are 2 modes to choose from, with over a hundred levels to keep you occupied.

): This game is a simple physics game in which you have to move, flip and manipulate obstacles to drop the ball into the bucket. There are 2 modes to choose from, with over a hundred levels to keep you occupied. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): Just how fantastic are your reflexes? Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack puts your mettle to the test as you face numerous extra-terrestrial lifeforms who want to snuff your existence out. Better them than you!

): Just how fantastic are your reflexes? Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack puts your mettle to the test as you face numerous extra-terrestrial lifeforms who want to snuff your existence out. Better them than you! Shuriken Jump ( $0.99 ): Travel with the shuriken as high as possible! This jumping upwards game will test your reaction speed and hopping skills. You will be challenged to leap from beam to beam while slicing fruits. It is like a variation of Fruit Ninja!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Television Time ( $2.99 ): Television Time is the best way to track the shows you watch, with a beautiful interface and a ton of features. After all, with so many shows to keep note of, it can get overwhelming quickly, so why not let an app do the hard work for you?

): Television Time is the best way to track the shows you watch, with a beautiful interface and a ton of features. After all, with so many shows to keep note of, it can get overwhelming quickly, so why not let an app do the hard work for you? AnyFind: Find Lost Devices ( $1.99 ): Are you the resident klutz? AnyFind is certified to work with compatible Bluetooth devices such as the Apple AirPods and other wireless earbuds from the likes of Beats, Bose, Jabra, Jaybird, and JBL.

): Are you the resident klutz? AnyFind is certified to work with compatible Bluetooth devices such as the Apple AirPods and other wireless earbuds from the likes of Beats, Bose, Jabra, Jaybird, and JBL. Speaky Text To Speech ( $0.99 ): Too busy to read articles from your favorite websites? Sit back, relax, and listen up as news from any website is magically read back at you with adjustable speeds and multiple accents.

): Too busy to read articles from your favorite websites? Sit back, relax, and listen up as news from any website is magically read back at you with adjustable speeds and multiple accents. Bolt Browser ( $3.99 ): Bolt Browser is a private, secure, productivity-oriented browser and file manager that comes bundled with unique and most wanted features such as private browsing (by default), secure access via a passcode, the ability to import documents and media from the Files app, adjustable playback speed, and Picture in Picture (perfect for lectures) support, among others.

These mobile games are free for iOS

Chimp Fu Syllables ( $2.99 ): Pick up the secrets of syllables to improve reading and spelling skills with this game, where you can learn up to six syllable types, read two- and three-syllable words, all across 9 levels of crazy fun!

): Pick up the secrets of syllables to improve reading and spelling skills with this game, where you can learn up to six syllable types, read two- and three-syllable words, all across 9 levels of crazy fun! Teach Your Monster To Read ( $5.99 ): Just like on Android, this is an award-winning, phonics and reading game for kids. Enjoyed by over 30 million worldwide, Teach Your Monster to Read is a truly ground-breaking kids reading app that makes learning to read fun for little ones aged between 3-6.

): Just like on Android, this is an award-winning, phonics and reading game for kids. Enjoyed by over 30 million worldwide, Teach Your Monster to Read is a truly ground-breaking kids reading app that makes learning to read fun for little ones aged between 3-6. Fill Me Up ( $1.99 ): This is a puzzle game for puzzle lovers, where you are tasked with filling the grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces.

): This is a puzzle game for puzzle lovers, where you are tasked with filling the grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces. Grim Quest ( $3.99 ): Grim Quest is a classic turn-based RPG / Dungeon Crawler with gothic aesthetics and a retro vibe. Set in a dark fantasy world with elements of Lovecraftian horror, it puts a lot of emphasis on atmosphere and immersion, using dark visuals, somber music, and lots of written text. Some roguelike elements are thrown in for good measure.

): Grim Quest is a classic turn-based RPG / Dungeon Crawler with gothic aesthetics and a retro vibe. Set in a dark fantasy world with elements of Lovecraftian horror, it puts a lot of emphasis on atmosphere and immersion, using dark visuals, somber music, and lots of written text. Some roguelike elements are thrown in for good measure. Letter Rooms ( $1.99 ): Each puzzle shows you a hint and a set of letters to create the desired answer. Initially you have to rearrange the letters, but later you'll have to master on-off and multi-letters to succeed. With over 330 puzzles, you will definitely be kept occupied for a long time!

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found some interesting new apps. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions—and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!