iPhone 14 Pro's camera is shaking but a fix is on the way
Not a week has passed since the iPhone 14 was launched and Apple is already facing serious issues. Particularly, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's camera lenses were reported to frantically shake when using third party apps like TikTok and Instagram. It seems Apple admitted the problem and planned to release a fix through a software update.
TL;DR
- iPhone 14 Pro (Max) users are reporting camera vibration in third party apps like IG and TikTok.
- It is said a software bug causes the main lens to vibrate frantically.
- Apple acknowledges the issue and plans to release a fix via software update.
How will Apple fix iPhone 14 Pro's camera defects
Apple has confirmed through MacRumors that a fix is said to arrive next week. However, users are advised to avoid using affected apps like Snapchat as the issue could permanently damage the main lens of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Besides the promised remedy, some cases were eventually subjected to unit replacement after visiting Apple Store.
Although not mentioned, the main culprit is now pointed to a software bug that affects the new sensor-shift stabilization used on the 48MP camera. At the same time, lenses for ultrawide and telephoto sensors continue to work smoothly.
Other issues with the iPhone 14 series
So far, the launch of iPhone 14 has not been a smooth sailing experience for the Cupertino company. Apple has shipped a software update with the iPhone 14 after a few users faced unsuccessful migration from their older iPhone to the new iPhone 14 devices. And now they are poised to deliver another crucial update.
Did you upgrade to an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro this week? How's your experience with your new Apple device so far? We welcome any of your honest feedback.
Via: MacRumors Source: YouTube/u/LukeMiani
