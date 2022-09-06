Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these apps without paying a cent

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Awf Mnml Glow ( $1.99 ): Compatible with Wear OS devices, this app offers a beautiful glowing effect in the battery status/steps goal with numerous color combinations to choose from. Perfect for smartwatch enthusiasts who want something different.

): Compatible with Wear OS devices, this app offers a beautiful glowing effect in the battery status/steps goal with numerous color combinations to choose from. Perfect for smartwatch enthusiasts who want something different. VPN Pro ( $0.99 ): Everybody needs a VPN app, no matter how casual your Internet surfing habits are. If you do not even have one at the moment, perhaps now is the right time to jump aboard the bandwagon.

): Everybody needs a VPN app, no matter how casual your Internet surfing habits are. If you do not even have one at the moment, perhaps now is the right time to jump aboard the bandwagon. Qamp Pro MP3 Player ( $1.19 ): Qamp is a powerful music player and MP3 player for your Android device, sporting an equalizer that lets you obtain the best sound effects levels from your music or voice.

): Qamp is a powerful music player and MP3 player for your Android device, sporting an equalizer that lets you obtain the best sound effects levels from your music or voice. Crypto Helper ( $0.99 ): This app is extremely fast and an incredibly secure encryption tool that can be used as a second layer over any existing or future application. It sports a simple design and does not save any sensitive data that could later be used against your security.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Glidey ( $0.99 ): Glidey is an elegant, relaxing, and inspiring mind-boggling game. Mixing the very best of brain puzzlers and ambient games, this ball puzzle puts you on a mental quest and tons of various logical challenges!

): Glidey is an elegant, relaxing, and inspiring mind-boggling game. Mixing the very best of brain puzzlers and ambient games, this ball puzzle puts you on a mental quest and tons of various logical challenges! WW2 Tower Siege ( $0.99 ): This hard-core tower defense game takes you back to WWII battle zone, as you experience historic battles without the massive loss of lives.

): This hard-core tower defense game takes you back to WWII battle zone, as you experience historic battles without the massive loss of lives. Quest of Wizard ( $2.99 ): Quest of Wizard is a classic action platformer set in a fantasy setting. Go through difficult levels full of dangerous traps and different enemies, fight with bosses, look for chests with gold, open secrets, learn and upgrade spells.

): Quest of Wizard is a classic action platformer set in a fantasy setting. Go through difficult levels full of dangerous traps and different enemies, fight with bosses, look for chests with gold, open secrets, learn and upgrade spells. Fastar VIP ( $0.99 ): Now here is a rhythm game that will certainly challenge your reflexes. It boasts beautiful visuals with music that will touch your emotion in a fascinating fantasy world.

): Now here is a rhythm game that will certainly challenge your reflexes. It boasts beautiful visuals with music that will touch your emotion in a fascinating fantasy world. Bottle Breaker 3D ( $1.99 ): Want to blow off some steam by shooting bottles, but you do not own a gun? Fret not, you can do so in a safe and controlled environment that is the Bottle Breaker 3D.

): Want to blow off some steam by shooting bottles, but you do not own a gun? Fret not, you can do so in a safe and controlled environment that is the Bottle Breaker 3D. Pirate Defender Premium ( $0.99 ): This is a unique tower defense game that thrusts you into the role of a pirate captain who needs to protect his ship (and his loot!) from attack! Invading enemies will attempt to swarm your ship like crazed zombies, so make sure you have a decent strategy to fend them off!

): This is a unique tower defense game that thrusts you into the role of a pirate captain who needs to protect his ship (and his loot!) from attack! Invading enemies will attempt to swarm your ship like crazed zombies, so make sure you have a decent strategy to fend them off! MergeDown ( $0.99 ): Is this Tetris or a clone of similar gameplay? It is basically Tetris with a twist as blocks fall down, and you are tasked with merging the falling blocks to remove them.

): Is this Tetris or a clone of similar gameplay? It is basically Tetris with a twist as blocks fall down, and you are tasked with merging the falling blocks to remove them. Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): Touted to be a "must try" game for any real hack and slash fan who is bored with mindlessly smashing buttons on the screen. This action-packed dark fantasy hack and slash game has an incredible combat system and awesome boss fights, assisted by a one-of-a-kind character control mechanism and a perfect mix of RPG elements to make your adventure super immersive.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

myDream Universe ( $9.99 ): myDream Universe is a sandbox space simulation game. Start from a small asteroid absorbing other asteroids to form a solar system.

): myDream Universe is a sandbox space simulation game. Start from a small asteroid absorbing other asteroids to form a solar system. Blur Photo ( $2.99 ): Automatically blur image background, faces or subjects in your photo and add amazing blur effects.

): Automatically blur image background, faces or subjects in your photo and add amazing blur effects. PXL mosaic art ( $2.99 ): PXL (Pixel) creates a new mosaic art using your memories that were captured by your smartphone. All photo collages are saved in 1620 px resolution.

): PXL (Pixel) creates a new mosaic art using your memories that were captured by your smartphone. All photo collages are saved in 1620 px resolution. Insect Identifier ( $4.99 ): Insect Identifier can help you instantly identify any insect with your iPhone. Just take a shot and get high accuracy results with detailed information like common name, scientific name, species, life cycle, predators, behavior, and population.

These mobile games are free for iOS

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities.

): Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Lost Treasure 2 ( $2.99 ): Fulfill your treasure hunt craving in this mind-teasing puzzle adventure on a newly discovered archipelago of islands in the Pacific Ocean not far from the Galápagos Islands.

): Fulfill your treasure hunt craving in this mind-teasing puzzle adventure on a newly discovered archipelago of islands in the Pacific Ocean not far from the Galápagos Islands. i Live ( $1.99 ): Give a soul your device with i Live. Grow your virtual baby as in real life and live a unique and exciting experience. i Live is the most innovative and realistic life simulator ever created. Over 5000 frames for animation, dynamic lighting, and shadows, and it plays in real time!

): Give a soul your device with i Live. Grow your virtual baby as in real life and live a unique and exciting experience. i Live is the most innovative and realistic life simulator ever created. Over 5000 frames for animation, dynamic lighting, and shadows, and it plays in real time! Rad Trails! ( $3.99 ): Experience the most colourful and captivating bike racing game with neon-themed visuals, perfect for motocross fans and casual gamers alike.

): Experience the most colourful and captivating bike racing game with neon-themed visuals, perfect for motocross fans and casual gamers alike. Grim Quest ( $3.99 ): Grim Quest is a classic turn-based RPG / Dungeon Crawler with gothic aesthetics and a retro vibe. Set in a dark fantasy world with elements of Lovecraftian horror, it puts a lot of emphasis on atmosphere and immersion, using dark visuals, somber music and lots of written text.

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found what you are looking for. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!