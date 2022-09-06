Apple Watch 8 Pro leaked with a jumbo size and crazy price

Apple's new smartwatch model is presented a day before the official unveiling. The computer renders of the alleged Watch Pro or Watch Series 8 Pro show how it will look like. Additionally, the price of Apple's Watch Pro is mentioned to sit between $900 and $1000 in the US, which may surprise a lot of fans looking to upgrade their old Watch Series.

TL;DR

Apple's Watch Pro to get an extra button and larger display.

The Watch Pro is estimated to be priced around $900 to $1000.

Watch Pro's features may include a more rugged build and longer battery life.

Extra button on the Watch Pro

The exclusive computer-generated images of the Watch Pro were shared by 91Mobiles. It suggests a bulky form factor with rounded sides. Noticeably, the display is quite flatter compared to the current beveled finish on the Watch Series 7. The source believes that it will come with a 49 mm or 1.9-inch display size. However, we could confirm this once the wearable becomes official tomorrow.

Furthermore, the Watch Pro looks to house a gear type dial along with an oval-shaped button on the right side. On the opposite side is another flushed button and array of speaker vents. It's unstated if the upcoming watch will boast a more rugged build like a titanium casing or upgraded waterproofing. But considering the wallet-breaking pricing, Apple's Watch Pro may benefit from several exclusive iterations.

Alleged Apple Watch Pro or Series 8 Pro with a 1.9-inch display and new button / © 91Mobiles

Apple's Watch Pro features

In terms of smartwatch features, the Watch Pro is expected to target sport junkies doing extreme outdoor activities. Thus, longer battery life is highly likely. We're also assuming that the Cupertino giant may somehow offer advanced fitness and health tracking functions via a new sensor for the entire Watch Series 8 lineup.

While the rumored satellite connectivity is expected to arrive on the iPhone 14, it is unlikely to debut with the Watch Pro this year. Instead, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts that the next or future Watch Pro could include the lifesaving feature.

How much do you think should Apple priced its Watch Pro? Will you consider buying one if it launched for less than $800 retail pricing? Let us hear your answers below.