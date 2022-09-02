Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

GS-911 Bluetooth ( $9.99 ): GS-911 is an Emergency Diagnostic Tool for your BMW motorcycle! This software requires the legacy (now discontinued) GS-911blu (Bluetooth) interface to run.

These mobile games are free in the Google Play Store

Bagatur Chess Engine ( $3.99 ): This is the Bagatur Chess Engine with its own GUI (graphical user interface), and is strong enough to beat a grandmaster with 16 strength levels. From level 5 onwards, it shows search information and has an ELO rating of approximately 2,700.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Asketch ( $0.99 ): Asketch is a unique and versatile sketch pad. It allows creativity on the go, anytime, anywhere.

): Asketch is a unique and versatile sketch pad. It allows creativity on the go, anytime, anywhere. MyTube ( $5.99 ): MyTube is music player app allow you import all musics from your clouds to play it, with the ability to create a playlist.

): MyTube is music player app allow you import all musics from your clouds to play it, with the ability to create a playlist. Bolt Browser ( $3.99 ):Browser is private, secure, productivity-oriented browser and file manager that comes bundled with unique features such as private browsing by default and a passcode for secure app access.

):Browser is private, secure, productivity-oriented browser and file manager that comes bundled with unique features such as private browsing by default and a passcode for secure app access. Oil Paint ( $2.99 ): This app lets you turn any of your photos into a realistic oil painting which you can print.

): This app lets you turn any of your photos into a realistic oil painting which you can print. Liquid Timer ( $1.99 ): Liquid timer is an app you can use for games, exercises and many other purposes. Set the timer, start and watch the water level rise. It will alarm you and blink when it's done.

These mobile games are free for iOS

Bird Alone ( $2.99 ) Become best friends with the loneliest bird in the world in this journey of growth and loss. You will discuss all kinds of subjects such as life, music, and even draw pictures and write poetry!

We keep our fingers crossed that you have found what you are looking for. If not, we'll be back early next week with more suggestions and we're sure you'll find something suitable then! Have you spotted a paid app in the list? Then we would be happy for you to drop a hint to us in the comments!